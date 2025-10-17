Charlie Puth is going to be a dad! Meet his wife Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth just announced that he is going to be a dad. The singer-songwriter revealed the big news in a clip from his song, "Changes." In the video, the 33-year-old stood next to his wife, Brooke Sansone, who placed her hands on her stomach. The song was officially released on October 16. Charlie wrote to his 19 million Instagram followers: "This is the song I wanted you to hear first because it's a perfect way to bring all of you into the most beautiful, colorful part of my life, which happens to be right now. You will soon know why…"

While Charlie is a well-known artist, having sold over four million albums worldwide and four Grammy nominations, his wife Brooke, 26, is less known. The couple got engaged in September 2023. Charlie wrote to Instagram at the time: "I flew to New York to ask my best friend to marry me, and she said yes."

So, who is the mom-to-be Brooke Sansone? Here's everything we know.

© Getty Images Brooke grew up in the same state as Charlie Both Brooke and Charlie grew up in New Jersey. Before they were a couple, they were childhood friends. "[She's] someone that I grew up with," Charlie told Howard Stern in 2023. "As my life gets more turbulent and I travel everywhere, it's really nice to have someone close to you that you've known for a very long time...and I would assume that when times inevitably are hard in the future – because what is life without valleys and peaks – she would be there for me as well."



© Getty Images The couple's families are friends too Not only did Brooke and Charlie know each other growing up, so did their families. Charlie told People last winter: "I mean, she grew up one town over from me in New Jersey, and my parents know her parents. Her dad has been best friends with my dad since the third grade, so it's kind of like I'm just gaining another family right away, even before the wedding. And they've also known me before the fame, before everything, so I can't think of a better situation, quite frankly."

© Getty Images Brooke works in PR The 26-year-old graduated from the College of Charleston in South Carolina in 2021 with a degree in marketing. According to Brooke's LinkedIn profile, she works in public relations at the interior design company Butter and Eggs Interiors. Brooke also co-runs an Instagram account called Thee Closet Next Door, which curates outfits.