Kelly Ripa shares rare photo of son Michael - and he’s identical to dad Mark Consuelos The Live with Kelly and Ryan host rarely shares snaps of her children

Kelly Ripa's children don't often make appearances on the star's social media, but when she shared a snap of her son Michael - it was clear to fans that he is his father Mark Consuelos' son.

The LIVE with Kelly and Ryan host took to Instagram this week and shared a wonderfully admirable snap of Michael helping to shovel the massive snowfall from around their home in New York.

Kelly captioned the photo: "Michael just shows up and does it. With a smile and a thumbs up. (Now where are his gloves? Yes, it’s fake fur)."

In the shot, Michael is completely bundled up with a winter coat, a big hood, and a bright green mask on as well. He is giving a thumbs up in one snap and has the shovel in hand - clearly ready to help.

Mark commented on the sweet snap of his doppleganger: "Man of the house!"

Kelly Ripa posted this shot of their son Michael - with dad Mark Consuelos calling him Man of the House!

Fans commented how wonderful of a job Kelly and Mark did raising their son Michael, and many remarked that Michael was indeed the man of the house, or perhaps the man of the house - in training.

Kelly last shared shots of her and Mark's beautiful brood just at the start of the New Year and in those photos fans were treated to seeing the entire family together.

Kelly shared some beautiful new shots of her family spending quality time at their pool to ring in 2021- but things didn't go quite as planned!

Twins! Michael and Mark not only act alike - they also look alike

In the fun family snaps Kelly and Mark were joined by all three of their beautiful children Lola, Michael and Joaquin smiling in the sun at the foot of the pool. Mark, very sweetly, has his arms around Kelly and they are surrounded by their children.

The next shot is the whole gang laughing. However, things get a little wild in the final two shots. One showed an immaculately dressed Kelly flying backwards into the pool with her arms flailing, while the next shot showed her completely submerged in the water - sun dress and all.

