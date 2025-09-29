Blake Lively shares glimpse of vacation with kids ahead of celebrations for daughter with Ryan Reynolds

Amid all the drama surrounding It Ends With Us and its stars, including the legal battle and feud between leads Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively, the latter is keeping things light and drama-free on her social media page. Blake is continuing her professional and personal life at full-throttle, and was able to give them a bit of a merge over the weekend when work commitments took her to Orlando, and she used it as an opportunity to take her family to Disney World for a couple days, most notably her children.

The actress, 38, seemingly brought along all four of her kids, daughters James, 10, Inez, eight, and Betty, five, plus her son Olin, two, all of whom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds. In fact, the trip also served as a pre-birthday celebration for Inez, who turns nine on Tuesday, September 30. They were also joined by Blake's niece Kate Johnson, the daughter of her sister Robyn Lively and her husband Bart Johnson.

© Instagram Blake Lively visited Disney World in Orlando with her kids and her niece Kate Johnson

Some of the photos the Gossip Girl star shared included with many of the costume displays from the film adaptation of Wicked at Epic Universe, the famous Disney castle, as well as a necklace that had a charm with the first letter for each of her kids, "O," "J," "I," and "B." She captioned the post: "I worked in Orlando this week, and like any responsible adult, decided to stay to play."

"Any excuse to sneak my babies with me," Blake quipped. "Each park was more incredible than the last. But man oh man, that EPIC park is something special… when you're in there, it feels like you're living inside the movies. So magical. Core memories for all of us. Thank you @universalorlando for hosting us."

"We're so grateful to have had that experience of being so inspired and connected as a family in those magical worlds you've built. It really is unlike anything we've ever seen," she concluded, with her brother-in-law Bart quickly chiming in with the comment: "So jealous right now," plus her niece Kate then writing: "Still thinking about that butter beer ice cream."

© Instagram "I worked in Orlando this week, and like any responsible adult, decided to stay to play. Any excuse to sneak my babies with me."

From the pictures, it seemed like Ryan, who is currently promoting his new documentary on late comedian John Candy, couldn't make the trip (although he did post a photo of Blake and Kate on his own Instagram Stories later). Speaking with Variety last year, while discussing the return of the Deadpool franchise with Deadpool & Wolverine, he touched on why his film career often fell by the wayside because of his dedication to parenting.

© Instagram She also showed off her necklace featuring a charm for each of her four kids

"It had been six years since the last one, and part of the reason is that it swallows my whole life," he told Andrew Garfield as part of the publication's Actors on Actors series. "I have four kids, and I don't ever want to be an absentee [dad]. I kind of die inside when I see their faces and they do a sports thing or something and I missed it."

"I don’t know what the future of 'Deadpool' will be, but I do know that we made the movie to be a complete experience instead of a commercial for another one."