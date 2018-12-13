Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda reveals Meghan Markle's secret talent The musical star enjoyed an evening at the musical with Meghan and Harry in the summer

Back in August, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to hit musical Hamilton in London and enjoyed meeting the cast at the Victoria Palace Theatre. The happy couple were spotted sitting next to the show's star Lin-Manuel Miranda in the audience and the trio looked to be having a fantastic evening. Now we have discovered what Meghan and Lin-Manuel were chatting about during the performance and it's given us a real giggle. Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Lin-Manuel revealed that the Duchess enjoyed a good sing-a-long to the musical and her knowledge of the song words blew him away.

Lin-Manuel told us: "It was pretty wild. It was pretty surreal to see that the Duchess knows the lyrics a little better than I do! She was sitting next to me and mouthing along." He added: "I am playing Hamilton again in Puerto Rico in a few weeks and I really was like, oh man I've got to brush up on my lyrics. So, it was a joy and they're wonderful."

Meghan and Harry's visit to watch Hamilton came after their summer holidays to Scotland and Lake Como. Harry and Meghan seemed to love watching Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning production, which tells the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton – an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and helped shape the foundations of the America we know today.

Meghan at the recent British Fashion Awards

It's no surprise to us that Meghan has nailed the Hamilton lyrics – she's a former actress who used to learn scripts for her role in Suits, so song lyrics are probably super simple for her to memorise too. We wonder if she sings the songs to her growing bump at home with Harry…

