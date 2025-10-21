AGT star Grace VanderWaal's mom Tina dies aged 53 — read family's emotional tribute

America's Got Talent season 11 champion Grace VanderWaal took to her social media page to mourn the passing of her mother Tina VanderWaal, aged 53, after a 17-month battle with breast cancer. The singer included a few photos of herself with her late mom and one of their text exchanges that captured their close bond. "Can't yet find the words," her heartbreaking caption read. "I love you mommy. So much. I wake up and want to call you. I don't know how to move forward without you. I love you."

Her comment section was flooded with messages of condolence and support from friends and fans alike, with many remembering her emotional reaction to seeing Grace, now 21, perform her viral original song "I Don't Know My Name" during her America's Got Talent audition at age 12, which made her an immediate favorite to win and received Howie Mandel's "Golden Buzzer." Tina's own Instagram page identifies her as a silversmith and glass artist.

© Getty Images AGT winner Grace VanderWaal shared on social media that her mother Tina VanderWaal passed away at age 53

Grace's father, Tina's husband Dave took to his Facebook page on Monday, October 20, to share the news of her passing with a lengthy and gut-wrenching tribute. "Remembering the beautiful life and love of our amazing Tina," it began. "It's hard to find the words to adequately express our family sorrow, but I want to share the sad news that our beloved Tina VanderWaal —'Superwife' and Mother 'extraordinaire' — passed over to the Lord's hands last night, October 20."

Sharing some insight into her cancer battle, which Tina herself documented on her personal Instagram page, last capturing a radiation appointment back in September, Dave continued: "She was a fighter to the end of her long, 17-month battle with cancer, always finding a positive outlook no matter what — for herself and, even more importantly, for others facing the same difficult journey."

© Facebook Tina was by her daughter's side from the very beginning of her time in the spotlight

"We were married for 27 wonderful years and were blessed with three incredible children — Jakob VanderWaal, Olivia VanderWaal Patterson, and Grace VanderWaal," he penned. "Tina truly was the heart of our family, filling our lives with creativity, laughter, and love. Whether she was designing beautiful jewelry, teaching others to discover their creative spirit, or making every holiday and family moment special, she brought light and joy to everything she touched."

© Instagram Tina's husband Dave shared deeper insight into her 17-month battle with cancer

Dave explained that there will also be a celebration page in her honor, for others to share tributes to her, as well as make voluntary contributions to a cancer organization in her memory. "While our hearts ache, I take comfort in knowing that Tina is now in Heaven — her bright, shining light still guiding us."

"I know we'll see her again one day. Until then, we'll hold tight to the love, joy, and beauty she gave us," he concluded. "She was a laser beam of light to all who knew her. Holding Tina's beam of light in our hearts always, Dave, Jakob, Olivia, and Grace." The Megalopolis actress was the youngest of Dave and Tina's three kids, including sister Olivia and brother Jakob.