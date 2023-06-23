Heidi Klum's youngest daughter is so tall in vacation photo with brother - and you should see her hair

Where has the time gone? Heidi Klum is currently enjoying a European vacation with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and her two youngest children - and it's unbelievable how grown up they are.

The America's Got Talent judge shared several photos and videos from their time away featuring Lou, 13, and Johan, 16, who were enjoying the family getaway.

While Heidi didn't show their faces, it's apparent that both children have inherited their parents' striking, tall genes.

© Andreas Rentz/amfAR Heidi is currently on vacation with her husband Tom Kaulitz and two of her children

In fact, Lou appeared to be almost as tall as her older brother as they boarded a boat in Venice, Italy.

The teen wore a pretty floral mini-dress and sneakers and her beautiful, braided hair cascaded way past her waist.

It'll be a bittersweet vacation for Heidi, whose two oldest children, Leni, 19, and Henry, 17, didn't appear to join them on their trip.

© Instagram/Heidi Klum Heidi Klum's daughter showed off her gorgeous long hair

The latter is currently looking at colleges and will be moving away from home next year after he graduates high school.

Heidi recently shared a short clip - which can be seen below - in the car with Henry as they looked into his future education.

© Instagram/Heidi Klum Heidi Klum's son and daughter looked so grown up on vacation

The mom-of-four teased the 17-year-old by panning the camera around to the front seat where he was fast asleep and clearly "exhausted" by the road trip.

Heidi fortunately has a few more years until Lou leaves home and the nest is empty.

The 13-year-old is an avid dancer! Back in 2020, Heidi delighted fans with an ultra-rare video which can be seen below of Leni and Lou dancing along to ABBA's Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! And in 2021, the German supermodel shared a clip of Lou performing a lively hip hop routine alongside famous choreographer Miguel Zárate.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year, Heidi opened up about how challenging she's finding it watching her children growing up.

The star discussed Leni moving away from home and went on to talk about how she's coping with her other three children getting older too. She said the whole process is "hard," and it never really lets up.

© Photo: Instagram Heidi with her sons

Heidi shares all of her children with her singer ex-husband, Seal. He adopted Leni as a baby after meeting Heidi when she was just two weeks pregnant with her firstborn.

Leni's biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore. Heidi and Seal went on to have three more kids together.

© Photo: Getty Images Leni Klum with dad Seal

While they divorced in 2012, they continue to co-parent, although it's not been plain sailing. He told Us Weekly: "It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all… But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces."