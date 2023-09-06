AGT judge Heidi Klum’s children Henry, 17, and Lou, 13, tower over mom, 50, in rare snap

The AGT judge shares her four kids with Seal

Heidi Klum, the ageless supermodel and judge on America's Got Talent, recently treated her rarely-seen children to a special night out at a Beyonce concert, capturing their evening in a set of photos shared on her Instagram.

Heidi, a mother of four, had the pleasure of spending the evening with her 17-year-old son Henry and her 13-year-old daughter Lou. The 50-year-old supermodel showcased their night on the town with a stylish Instagram post.

Heidi appeared effortlessly chic in a vibrant red outfit crafted from flowing fabric that exuded comfort and elegance. Her ensemble was perfectly complemented by a pink purse and a pair of trendy sunglasses, reflecting her impeccable fashion sense.

Meanwhile, Henry sported oversized light-wash denim jeans paired with a crisp white T-shirt and brown shoes.

© Instagram Heidi Klum with her two kids

Lou, Heidi's younger daughter, radiated youthful charm in an oversized white and pink jacket, combined with light brown and white boots. Her long, curly hair was neatly pinned back, cascading gracefully down her back.

In the shared photo, the trio faced away from the camera, ensuring the privacy of Heidi's children. However, they notably stood tall beside their mother, indicating their impressive height.

Heidi Klum is not only a doting mother but also a prominent presence on the set of America's Got Talent. In a recent episode of the popular talent competition show, Heidi found herself involved in a rather unusual act.

© Gregg DeGuire Heidi Klum and Seal share four children

During the first live results show of the season, former contestants known as the Human Fountains requested her assistance for their performance.

The Human Fountains consist of three men who creatively simulate a fountain by sipping and spitting water.

In an entertaining twist, Heidi was handed a bottle of water and willingly took a sip, subsequently spitting it into one of the performers' mouths.

Heidi Klum with her four children in Italy

The water was then passed down the line and back to Heidi. However, when it came time for the performer to spit water at her, Heidi playfully exclaimed: "No! I'm not doing that!" and humorously dodged the unexpected spray.

Aside from her entertaining escapades on America's Got Talent, Heidi Klum has also captured public attention for her dietary habits.

In response to inquiries about her daily eating habits, Heidi candidly shared her typical meals in a social media Q&A session.

© Instagram Heidi Klum and her children are enjoying a vacation in Italy

Standing at 5'9", the former Victoria's Secret model, affectionately known as "The Body" during her tenure with the brand, disclosed that she weighed approximately 138 pounds, with her weight fluctuating between 137 and 139 pounds.

Heidi proudly credited her slender physique to a daily caloric intake of around 900 calories, emphasizing the role of her fitness routine in maintaining her enviable figure.

Her daily breakfast, she revealed, consists of "three poached eggs cooked in warm chicken broth."