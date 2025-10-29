Meet the Selling Sunset stars' children: Heather Rae El Moussa, Christine Quinn and more

Amanza is the mother of Noah and Breaker whom she shares with her ex-husband Ralph Brown, who is a former NFL player. Amanza has been open about her tough co-parenting situation which includes not having heard from Ralph since 2019. She got full custody of her children in 2021. She shared with People in a statement: "We will never be 'over' the absence of their father, but hopefully we can move forward in a more positive way now that we are unhindered by the legal obstacles that prevented me from making the decisions that are best for us as a family of three."