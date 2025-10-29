Meet the Selling Sunset stars' children: Heather Rae El Moussa, Christine Quinn and more

The Selling Sunset cast members are not only closing in on deals and filming the reality TV show, but they're also full time working parents. When they're not juggling multiple work-related projects, the doting parents are at home making memories with their families. Cast members such as Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa know a thing or two about multitasking their busy schedules which include business meetings and play dates. Learn all about the reality TV stars' lives when the cameras aren't rolling.
Chelsea Lazkani
Chelsea Lazkani is the proud mom to Maddix Ali Lavon, six, and Melia Iman, five, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jeff Lazkani. When Maddix was born, Chelsea took to social media to write: "Thank you for giving our life a whole new meaning." A year later when Melia was born, Chelsea shared in a since-deleted post: "Our perfect angel is here. I manifested you on this exact day, 11/11. I've dreamed of you all my life and I already love you from the deepest place in my heart."
Heather Rae El Moussa
Former cast member Heather has a big, blended family with her husband Tarek El Moussa. The couple share their son Tristan Jay El Moussa who is two. She is also a doting stepmother to Tarek's two children, Taylor El Moussa, 13, and Brayden El Moussa, eight, from his previous marriage to fellow TV real estate personality Christina Haack. Heather thanked her stepchildren for inspiring her to have more children. She shared on The Jennifer Hudson Show in 2023: "I have two beautiful step kids and they're incredible and they made me want to have babies."
Bre Tiesi
Bre shares her son Legendary Love, two, with Nick Cannon. Although she loves being a mom, she plans on only having one child. During a Selling Sunset episode, Jason Oppenheim asked Bre if she dreams of having more kids. She said: "I love my son, but it's a lot balancing a career and feeling like you have any life at all or any identity at all."
You may also like
Maya Vander
Maya Vander is the doting mother of three children, Aiden, six, Elle, five, Emma, two, with her husband David Miller. The TV star had a difficult pregnancy journey and suffered both a miscarriage and a stillbirth. She shared with People: "I knew that once I lost my son that I wanted to get pregnant as soon as I can. People think it's crazy, but again, it's really easy to judge from the outside."
Amanza Smith
Amanza is the mother of Noah and Breaker whom she shares with her ex-husband Ralph Brown, who is a former NFL player. Amanza has been open about her tough co-parenting situation which includes not having heard from Ralph since 2019. She got full custody of her children in 2021. She shared with People in a statement: "We will never be 'over' the absence of their father, but hopefully we can move forward in a more positive way now that we are unhindered by the legal obstacles that prevented me from making the decisions that are best for us as a family of three."
Mary Bonnet
Mary has a 27-year-old son named Austin Babbitt. The cast member has been transparent about the hardships she faced from teen pregnancy at the age of 15. In her raw memoir titled Selling Sunshine, she revealed that she felt like outcast in her community, and that her Catholic parents didn't believe in premarital sex, therefore, they attempted to convince her that adoption was the best choice, but she proudly chose to be a mother. She has tried to have another child since, however in 2023 she shared on social media that she had experienced a septic miscarriage and had to have surgery.
Christine Quinn
Christine has one child, Christian Georges, four, with her ex-husband Christian Dumontet. She went into labor two weeks early and struggled through an emergency cesarean section. The TV star lives in Texas with her son and has enrolled him in "intensive therapy," which helped him go from being a "nonverbal child at three years old," to him "being so talkative, [and] being so extroverted," per People.