What happened to Christine Quinn? All about her husband Christian Dumontet and their domestic dispute

Christine Quinn, two years after leaving Selling Sunset, is back in the spotlight, though due to much more difficult circumstances.

On Tuesday, the former Oppenheim Group agent's husband Christian Richard Dumontet, 44, was arrested in their Los Angeles home over a domestic dispute involving his wife, 35, and their two-year-old son.

Below, catch up on all there is to know about the incident, the arrest, and the couple's relationship and family life.

What happened to Christine Quinn?

Christine's husband, who she married in 2019 with a wedding that was featured on Selling Sunset – and came with its fair share of drama – was arrested, in a bathrobe, for assault with a deadly weapon.

"The victim and the suspect were involved in a domestic dispute when the suspect threw a bag containing a glass bottle at the victim and missed, but hit the victim's child causing injury," Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Officer J. Chaves told CNN.

Though the toddler, also named Christian, was initially only treated at the scene, he was later taken to the ER to further treat his injuries.

As for his father, he was released from custody after posting bail, reportedly set to $30,000, however on Wednesday he was arrested for a second time on a misdemeanor charge after returning to the home he shares with Christine, despite now having a restraining order to prevent it. A court date has been set for April 11.

Who is Christine Quinn's husband?

Christian is originally from New Jersey; according to his LinkedIn, he started his career in tech, and worked as a software engineer for Cisco from 2001 to 2007.

He went on to found Foodler, an online food ordering and delivery service, in 2007, and worked as its CEO until 2020 (it was acquired by Grubhub in 2017). In 2022, he and Christine launched RealOpen, a real estate company that facilitates both purchasing and selling assets using cryptocurrency. Christian operates as its CEO, while Christine is their chief marketing officer.

Christine and Christian's net worth

Christine, who met her husband through a mutual friend, reportedly has a net worth of $3 million, while he has an alleged net worth of approximately $20 million.

