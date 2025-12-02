Tim McGraw and Faith Hill shed 'a few tears' over daughter Gracie's latest appearance

Tim McGraw and his wife, Faith Hill, had a very emotional reaction to watching their eldest daughter, Gracie, perform in New York City last month.

The country music stars made the trip to the Big Apple to support Gracie at her performance at Joe's Pub in Manhattan, and proud dad Tim admitted there were "a few tears" watching his daughter on stage.

"We had a blast (and a few tears) catching our oldest girl Gracie's show at Joes Pub in NYC a few weeks ago!" he captioned a video of the 28-year-old singing a cover of Rihanna's "Love on the Brain."

Tim's fans were blown away by Gracie's powerhouse vocals, with one commenting: "Girl can sang!" A second said: "Very Soulful! No wonder there were tears." A third added: "She's incredibly talented. I'm a big fan. And I know you both are so proud — as you should be."

Tim and Faith are also parents to Maggie, 27, and Audrey, 23, and all three of their girls are very talented.

Gracie is pursuing her Broadway dreams and living in New York City, while Maggie works as a Board of Director for Alive, the non-profit hospice that cared for her grandfather, Tug McGraw.

Audrey, meanwhile, is also a budding singer-songwriter who supported Brandi Carlile on the European leg of her The Lost Time Tour during the summer. She's currently dating The Lincoln Lawyer star Manuel Garcia-Rulfo.

"It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do," Tim told People in 2021.

© Nina Westervelt Gracie performs regularly around NYC

"We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people. It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

The proud dad further told Entertainment Tonight in August 2023: "They're the life of the party every time they're around.

© Getty Images Audrey is also a singer, just like her parents

"They just inspire us in so many ways. I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point. I talk about it all the time, and they're like, 'I ain't singing with you, dad.'"

Tim and Faith met in 1994 in Nashville, but they only became romantically involved two years later.

© Getty Images Maggie can also sing, but works as a Board of Director for Alive

Recalling their first encounter in a 2018 Instagram post he dedicated to Faith, Tim said: "From the first time we met, I knew (she didn't!) that she was the love of my life forever.

"No matter the ups and downs, the happy and sad or the good and bad. She's so special and so loved by us."

The couple enjoyed a whirlwind romance as the singer proposed in June 1996, and they tied the knot a few months later in his aunt's backyard on October 6.

© Instagram Tim and Faith have been married since 1996

Invited guests assumed they were attending a charity softball game before Faith appeared in a simple white wedding dress with pearls and Tim in a tuxedo

"We'd try to plan it a couple of times, but everybody kept finding out about it," he told Regis & Kelly in 2011. "My sisters were a little upset because they wanted to dress up," he added.