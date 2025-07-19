Tim McGraw has made no secret of his pride in his daughters and often raves about their achievements on social media.

On Friday, he did just that when he took to Instagram to express how "proud" he is of his youngest daughter, Audrey, 23, who has just wrapped her time on the European leg of Brandi Carlile's The Lost Time Tour.

Proud father

Audrey spent the summer on tour with Brandi as her opening act, with their last show taking place on Monday in Gardone Riviera, Italy.

To mark the occasion, Tim shared a reel that started with a throwback photo of him holding a baby Audrey's hands while in a park with her and her two sisters, Maggie, 28, and Gracie, 26.

© Instagram Tim shared his pride over Audrey

The reel ended with a recent black and white clip of Audrey singing on stage. "One day you're watching your little girl take her first steps, and the next, she's stepping onto a stage chasing her dream," he wrote.

Tim also captioned the post: "So proud of our baby girl @audreymcgraw for wrapping up her first international tour with the amazing @brandicarlile! We were lucky enough to go to some of the shows and she absolutely killed it!"

© Getty Images Tim said Audrey 'killed it' on stage

Ahead of her very last show on the road with Brandi, Audrey took to Instagram and shared a slew of whimsical photos of her on stage.

The snaps were all from different stops on the tour, including Madrid, Amsterdam, Montreux, and Copenhagen, during which Tim and Audrey's mom, Faith Hill, were in attendance.

Her boyfriend, Manuel García-Rulfo, the star of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, previously appeared in photos with Audrey during her tour stop in Oslo, Norway.

© Redferns Audrey was the opening act on Brandi Carlile's The Lost Time Tour

"Catching up… some sick shots from tour with @brandicarlile @thebramily," Audrey wrote in her caption, before lamenting that she only had one show left. "It's been a ride!! See you soon Italia," she added.

Now that she is back home, Audrey has decided to step back from social media for a well-earned break.

On Thursday, she bid her followers farewell as she announced that she'll be taking some time off from Instagram.

© Getty Images Audrey is taking some time away from social media

Audrey shared a stunning black-and-white photo of herself posing gracefully in a garden, nestled among a bush of roses. The singer wore a cream crochet top and gazed off into the distance, her brunette locks styled in soft, flowing waves.

She captioned the post: "A rose garden calls for some drama. I’m home!!! Gonna log off for a bit Xx."

© Getty Images Faith and Tim are proud of all their daughters

Audrey reportedly attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts for college, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles, and recently released a slew of singles, including "Purple Flowers," "Speak," and "Thunder."

Tim and Faith are proud of all their daughters and back in 2021, he raved about their achievements, telling People: "It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do. We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women."