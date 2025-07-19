Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Tim McGraw 'so proud' as he shares family update: 'Baby girl!'
tim mcgraw in cowboy hat© Getty Images

The singer shares three children with Faith Hill

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
8 minutes ago
Tim McGraw has made no secret of his pride in his daughters and often raves about their achievements on social media.

On Friday, he did just that when he took to Instagram to express how "proud" he is of his youngest daughter, Audrey, 23, who has just wrapped her time on the European leg of Brandi Carlile's The Lost Time Tour.

Proud father

Audrey spent the summer on tour with Brandi as her opening act, with their last show taking place on Monday in Gardone Riviera, Italy.

To mark the occasion, Tim shared a reel that started with a throwback photo of him holding a baby Audrey's hands while in a park with her and her two sisters, Maggie, 28, and Gracie, 26.

tim mcgraw with children© Instagram
Tim shared his pride over Audrey

The reel ended with a recent black and white clip of Audrey singing on stage. "One day you're watching your little girl take her first steps, and the next, she's stepping onto a stage chasing her dream," he wrote.

Tim also captioned the post: "So proud of our baby girl @audreymcgraw for wrapping up her first international tour with the amazing @brandicarlile! We were lucky enough to go to some of the shows and she absolutely killed it!"

tim mcgraw audrey© Getty Images
Tim said Audrey 'killed it' on stage

Ahead of her very last show on the road with Brandi, Audrey took to Instagram and shared a slew of whimsical photos of her on stage.

The snaps were all from different stops on the tour, including Madrid, Amsterdam, Montreux, and Copenhagen, during which Tim and Audrey's mom, Faith Hill, were in attendance

Her boyfriend, Manuel García-Rulfo, the star of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, previously appeared in photos with Audrey during her tour stop in Oslo, Norway.

Audrey McGraw performed at The Royal Albert Hall in London on June 20© Redferns
Audrey was the opening act on Brandi Carlile's The Lost Time Tour

"Catching up… some sick shots from tour with @brandicarlile @thebramily," Audrey wrote in her caption, before lamenting that she only had one show left. "It's been a ride!! See you soon Italia," she added.

Now that she is back home, Audrey has decided to step back from social media for a well-earned break.

On Thursday, she bid her followers farewell as she announced that she'll be taking some time off from Instagram.

Audrey McGraw attends the NSAI 2023 Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium on September 26, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee© Getty Images
Audrey is taking some time away from social media

Audrey shared a stunning black-and-white photo of herself posing gracefully in a garden, nestled among a bush of roses. The singer wore a cream crochet top and gazed off into the distance, her brunette locks styled in soft, flowing waves.

She captioned the post: "A rose garden calls for some drama. I’m home!!! Gonna log off for a bit Xx."

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw arrive at the Paramount+ UK launch at Outernet London on June 20, 2022 in London, England© Getty Images
Faith and Tim are proud of all their daughters

Audrey reportedly attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts for college, which has campuses in both New York City and Los Angeles, and recently released a slew of singles, including "Purple Flowers," "Speak," and "Thunder."

Tim and Faith are proud of all their daughters and back in 2021, he raved about their achievements, telling People: "It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do. We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women."

