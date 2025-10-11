Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey makes big announcement that has fans saying the same thing

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are extremely proud of their three daughters, Gracie, 28, Maggie, 27, and Audrey, 23, and often celebrate their achievements with gushing posts on social media. Their youngest, Audrey, gave them another reason to celebrate on Friday when she made a big announcement to mark a major "first" in her career. The singer revealed that she will play her first-ever show in New York City later this month, alongside a stunning photo of her wearing a backless red dress with her dark hair cascading down her back while perched at a piano and gazing over her shoulder.

Audrey reshared a post from the venue Café Wha? which read: "Just Announced: Catch acclaimed melodist @audreymcgraw live at Cafe Wha? this October. Join this must-see night of bold and soulful sound on Wednesday, October 29th at 7 PM," noting that tickets are already on sale. Adding a personal note on her Instagram Stories, Audrey penned: "NYC!!!!! My first show in the city. Felt right to do it at @cafewha."

She added: "When I lived in NYC I walked by this place so many times thinkin’ I gotta get in there one day… Get ya tickets! Can't wait to see you." Her followers shared in her excitement, with many agreeing that they "need to go" to her performance and "can't wait" to see her live, while others applauded her on her career milestone.

Audrey's announcement follows another career first. In July, she wrapped up her debut tour as the opening act on the European leg of Brandi Carlile's The Lost Time Tour. Ahead of her very last show on the road with Brandi, Audrey took to Instagram and shared a slew of whimsical photos of her on stage. The snaps were all from different stops on the tour, including Madrid, Amsterdam, Montreux, and Copenhagen, during which Audrey's parents were in attendance.

WATCH: Proud dad Tim McGraw's video of daughter Audrey's beautiful performance

Her boyfriend, Manuel García-Rulfo, the star of Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, previously appeared in photos with Audrey during her tour stop in Oslo, Norway. "Catching up… some sick shots from tour with @brandicarlile @thebramily," Audrey wrote in her caption, before lamenting that she only had one show left. "It's been a ride!! See you soon Italia," she added.

© Redferns Audrey supported Brandi Carlile on her The Lost Time Tour

To mark the completion of the tour, proud dad Tim shared a reel that started with a throwback photo of him holding a baby Audrey's hands while in a park with her and her two sisters, Maggie and Gracie. The reel ended with a recent black and white clip of Audrey singing on stage.

© HELLO! Audrey has an incredible singing voice

"One day you're watching your little girl take her first steps, and the next, she's stepping onto a stage chasing her dream," he wrote. Tim also captioned the post: "So proud of our baby girl @audreymcgraw for wrapping up her first international tour with the amazing @brandicarlile! We were lucky enough to go to some of the shows and she absolutely killed it!"

© Getty Images Tim and Faith are proud of all their daughters

In 2021, Tim raved about his daughter's achievements, telling People: "It's inspiring to me to watch them go out on their own and do the things they do. We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women."