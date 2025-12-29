Christie Brinkley celebrates daughter Alexa's 40th birthday with unexpected apology: 'Ouch!'

Christie Brinkley celebrated her daughter's big 4-0 while providing her with an unexpected apology.

The supermodel shared a carousel on Instagram featuring the family's get-together for Alexa Ray Joel's milestone birthday. Check out the video below.

She shared a plethora of photos and videos of the duo being all smiles, dancing to Christmas songs and even duetting for the holiday hits, "Silver Bells" and "Silent Night." Her daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook recorded everything and her son Jack Paris Brinkley Cook impersonated being the choir conductor of the two.

Christie lovingly captioned the set: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful songbird @alexarayjoel. May your next year be a beautiful musical that (unlike me), hits all the right high notes and keeps you and all of us humming along in JOY!" She hilariously added: "P.S. sorry for the clams! Ouch!"

© Instagram Christie celebrated her daughter's birthday

In several videos, the rising singer was seen directing her mom through the harmonies in the popular holiday songs. The pair mixed the Christmas festivities and the Capricorn's birthday by enjoying downtime by their lit-up tree, getting cozy by the fireplace for Alexa's birthday dinner, and toasting together.

Alexa got transparent in her own birthday post in which she thanked all her fans for their continued love and support.

She expressed: "The fact that you're even streaming— let alone resonating with— my original material puts me over the stars, truly. There's much more to come in the new year, but just knowing you guys n' dolls are right along with me for this crazy ride makes it a million times more worthwhile. I hope to continue giving all this love right back with my songs."

© Instagram The duo danced and sang together

The singer shared her excitement about her upcoming projects and added: "Oh and don't forget, the Music Video for "HEAVY EYES" is coming in January. How quickly the time goes, eh? Let's keep making it count. Your Vintage Gal Always, Alexa Ray."

Christie is passionate about motherhood and she loves making memories with all three of her grown children.

© Getty Images Christie loves going to events with her children

This month, Christie attended the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards alongside her daughter Sailor, and she exclusively revealed to HELLO! what her favorite trait of Sailor's is, she expressed: "I love if I start to sing she'll join in with me…Sailor, take it away," as she went straight into belting out "There's No Business Like Show Business" right on the red carpet.

Sailor was hesitant to break into a duet with her mother and commented: "I love how delusional she is. It's so nice."

The aspiring model is following in Christie's footsteps and has been featured in Vogue and Sports Illustrated. The duo walked the Elie Tahari runway together in 2019 during New York Fashion Week.