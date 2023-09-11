Christie Brinkley looks radiant posing with daughters Sailor and Alexa following ex Peter Cook's wedding

The supermodel shared photos with her look-alike daughters shortly after her ex's wedding to Alba Jancou was announced

While Christie Brinkley's ex-husband Peter Cook is off celebrating his third nuptials to Alba Jancou, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress is spending some quality time with her daughters.

Over the weekend, the bombshell model's ex, 64, married his longtime girlfriend, 24, with an intimate wedding in Capri, Italy, almost four years after they first got engaged.

Christie and Peter were married from 1996 to 2008, and together they welcomed daughter Sailor, 25, plus he adopted Christie's son Jack, 28, who she had previously welcomed with Richard Taubman.

Over the weekend, the mom-of-three took to Instagram and shared a beautiful photo alongside her look-alike daughters, Sailor, plus Alexa Ray Joel, who she shares with ex-husband Billy Joel.

The three Brinkley women were out on Sunday to celebrate a friend's birthday, and posed for a slew of photos together where their look-alike appearances are on full display.

Christie first shared a photo standing between her two girls, wearing a hot pink maxi dress, and another where Alexa and Sailor are glowing as they pose cheek to cheek.

It was a celebratory family night for the Brinkleys, and later on in the Instagram post, Jack also made an appearance.

"Celebrating @gianpaolodef. We all love you so much!!" Christie wrote in her caption, and her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush over the sweet family snaps.

© Instagram The Brinkley girls definitely take after their stunning mom!

"I've said this many times before but I just love how close your family is and the love you all share with friends too. It touches my heart," one follower endearingly wrote, as others added: "The beautiful Brinkley girls," and: "What a beautiful group!!" as well as: "Super pretty picture girls. Happy Sunday."

Christie's sweet photos come just as her ex-husband and his new wife revealed their wedding news to People.

© Getty Christie has a tight-knit relationship with her three kids

Peter and Alba reportedly met at beloved Upper East Side restaurant Le Bilboquet back in 2017, when Alba was 19, however they allegedly didn't start dating until a year after that.

© Getty Peter and Alba have been together for almost six years

The pair got engaged while Alba was still in college, during a trip to Santorini, Greece, in September 2019.

© Getty Peter and Christie were together from 1996 to 2008

At the time, they said in a statement to Page Six: "We consider ourselves incredibly lucky to have found, in each other, our soulmate," adding: "We are looking forward to many years of wedded bliss!"

Peter and Christie finalized their divorce in 2008, after news broke that he had an affair with his then-19-year-old assistant, Diana Bianchi. He then married Suzanne Shaw shortly after his split from Christie, but they split in 2014.

