Christie Brinkley glows beside lookalike daughters and son in heartwarming family Christmas portrait

Christie Brinkley is having a very merry Christmas week with all three of her lookalike children by her side.

The blonde bombshell, 69, was glowing in a set of photos she shared from her family's Christmas celebrations.

The model has two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 37, who she shares with ex-husband Billy Joel, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 25, who she shares with ex-husband Peter Cook. She also shares son Jack Paris, 28, with ex-husband Richard Taubman, though Peter adopted him early on in their relationship.

Christie took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a slew of photos from the family's Christmas celebrations.

She first shared a sweet snap posing in between her two daughters, all looking fabulous in sweater dresses as they stood in front of their elaborately decorated Christmas tree.

The doting mom-of-three followed up with a snap of her son Jack, plus more photos at the dinner table with her kids, cheersing with Negronis.

She also posted a photo of her eldest daughter Alexa smiling ear-to-ear and holding hands with her fiancé Ryan J. Gleason, a real estate agent and owner of popular New York City bars Wiggle Room, Mister Paradise, and Pretty Ricky's.

"Hearts will be glowing, when loved ones are near," she first wrote in her caption, quoting the Christmas classic "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year" by Andy Williams.

© Instagram Christie also shared photos of her daughter Alexa with her fiancé

She concluded: "Hope your Christmas day felt like your favorite Christmas carol too!" and her fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush about all the lovely family pics.

"Merry Christmas Christie and to your family!" one fan wrote, as others followed suit with: "Beautiful family," and: "Aww beautiful pictures of you and the girls, Alexa and Sailor. Looks like an awesome Christmas," as well as: "Stunning pics. Merry Christmas & many blessings to you all," plus another one of her fans also wrote: "Absolutely gorgeous!! Much love to the whole family."

© Getty The Brinkley family is based in the Hamptons

Speaking with Parade in 2018 about parenting and motherhood, Christie said: "You learn so much from each child, just getting an opportunity to see the world through their eyes," adding: "I have three real individuals. They all find magic in different places, and I feel so fortunate to be able to experience that."

She also noted: "Like every parent, I give them advice to keep healthy and happy. But in other areas, it's important they find what works for them and make their own mistakes. I define myself more as a support giver."

