Christie Brinkley's model daughter Sailor is her twin in gorgeous new photos from her 26th birthday

Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor is looking more and more like her mother with each passing year.

The gorgeous model celebrated her 26th birthday on July 2 and was treated to an Italian-themed dinner to mark the occasion.

Christie, 70, shared photos from the family gathering on Thursday, and the resemblance between her and Sailor was hard to miss.

In a carousel of snaps, Sailor and Christie shared the same beaming smile, long blonde hair, and incredible skin.

Birthday girl Sailor looked stunning in an off-white patterned dress that boasted sheer sleeves and flared slightly from the waist.

Christie, meanwhile, looked younger than her years in an off-the-shoulder white dress, stacks of gold necklaces, and a colorful silk scarf wrapped over her hair and tied underneath her chin.

Sailor and Christie look so alike

Sharing details of the day, Christie penned: "The theme was a night in Italy to celebrate Sailor's Birthday! And the Summer evening was as Bellissima as my bambino Sailor Lee!

"We celebrated under our great Kitchen Tree where strings of lights looked like twinkling stars that also filled the sky and along with the happy birthday candles collected wishes for Sailors new year to be her best one yet!"

Sailor and Christie have a similar style

While Sailor has yet to reflect on her recent birthday, last year she shared a poignant message in which she praised herself for how far she has come over the last 10 years.

She wrote on Instagram: "For the first birthday in quite a while I didn't catch the birthday blues. I held strongly to the belief in a version of myself that hasn't come to life yet & gave love to all the past versions that brought me here.

"This year I tried new things, moved through hardships with grace, celebrated my body, nourished my inner child, laughed more, cried less, became friends with the scary parts of my mind, made sure to dance at least twice a week, cherished my friendships, felt peace in my solitude, and found an incredible sense of true independence I've never felt before."

Sailor enjoyed an Italian feast for her 26th birthday dinner

Whatever Sailor did to "celebrate" her body appears to have worked as that same month, she shared a positive post encouraging her followers to accept their bodies as they are.

She penned: "As summer slowly creeps up on us… the exhausting rhetoric of the bikini body creeps up on us as well… so let's all remember just how wonderful, magical, powerful, sensual, flexible, durable, fantastical and beautiful our bodies are.

Sailor is proud of who she has become

"Just as they are. Right now. With or without a special diet. With or without a gnarly workout routine."

Sailor continued: "Today. In this moment. No matter what. Celebrate yourself. Our bodies keep us safe and alive.

Sailor shared an important message about changing bikini bodies

"They carry us through this life. They expand and shrink and build and stretch and curve and squish. Let’s enjoy the changing of the seasons and let’s enjoy the changes of our bodies. Celebrate the fact that you are here, you are alive, and [expletive] the rest. I love you."

Her mother was one of the first to respond and wrote: "That's my girl."