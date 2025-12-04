Tiger Woods makes rare comment on son Charlie ahead of next big move

Tiger Woods opened up about the future of his 16-year-old son, Charlie, who is following in his talented footsteps and entering the world of professional golf. The proud dad made a rare comment about the teen to Golfweek during the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, a tournament that Tiger has hosted for 10 years.
College track
Several colleges currently have their eyes on recruiting Charlie, who is ranked number nine in the American Junior Golf Association rankings. "It's been very different, the recruiting process," Tiger said of Charlie's college track. "We didn't have cell phones. We would have written letters that would show up in the mailbox. 'Oh, my God, I got a letter.'"
A different world
"It's just very different, how fast coaches can communicate with the family members and the player that they're trying to recruit. It's just a different world. Not saying it's good or bad, it's just different."
He continued: "It's fun to be a part of the process with Charlie and go through it and see where the opportunities that he has created for himself by playing better, places that he could play, wants to play, and ultimately we'll decide where he wants to go play."
Prodigy
Charlie is set to graduate high school in 2027, and has grown up playing alongside his father, who cultivated his love of golf. He currently attends the Benjamin School in Florida, as does fellow golf talent Kai Trump, the granddaughter of Donald Trump.
Making moves
Tiger is dating Kai's mother, Vanessa Trump, who was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. from 2005 to 2018. Kai will start her college career at the University of Miami in 2026, and announced the major move in August 2024, sharing that she was "super excited" to join the team.
"I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Miami. I would like to thank my mom, Vanessa, and my dad, Don, for always supporting me through my journey," she wrote on Instagram. "I would also like to thank my great team for getting me to this point. I would like to thank my Grandpa for giving me access to great courses and tremendous support."
Love is in the air
Kai's mom, Vanessa, announced her romance with Tiger in March with a sweet Instagram post of the pair by each other's side. "Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!" the caption read.
"We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."
Vanessa's former father-in-law, Donald, explained to reporters that Tiger had relayed the news personally. "He told me about it, and I said, 'Tiger, that's good, that's good. I'm very happy for you both.' Just let them both be happy. Let them both be happy. They're both great."
Modern Family
Tiger shares Charlie and his daughter, Sam, 18, with his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren. The couple were married for six years before their 2009 split, following a cheating scandal that dominated headlines around the world. Tiger and Elin remain on good terms and are friendly co-parents to Charlie and Sam.