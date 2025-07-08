Kourtney Kardashian's daughter makes transition into new chapter on big day

Kourtney Kardashian's only daughter Penelope is turning 13 on July 8 2025 – and the businesswoman is "exploding with gratitude and love".

Kourtney shared a sweet snap from the teen's bedroom covered in white, pink and bronze balloons, revealing how the young girl woke up.

© Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney's daughter Penelope sits in front of a confetti cake

"My heart is exploding with gratitude and love for her," Kourtney captioned the post, exclaiming that her "daughter is 13 today".

Kourtney is mom to four children. Her eldest three – son Mason, 15, Penelope, and son Reign, 10 – she welcomed with ex–partner Scott Disick, while she is also mom to 18-month-old son Rocky with husband Travis Barker.

© Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney's Insta Story showing balloons on floor

Penelope is the eldest Kardashian-Jenner granddaughter; she is close to her cousin North West, 12, as well as younger cousins Dream, eight, and nine-year-old Saint.

Grandma Kris, who is known as "Lovey" to her grandkids, also took to social media to share a carousel of memories from Penelope's first 13 years, writing: "My beautiful granddaughter Penelope is officially a teenager!! I can’t believe you are 13 today!"

© kris Jenner Kourtney's daughter Penelope poses with lovey Kris Jenner

Kris went on to call Penelope "such a smart, strong, confident, kind, fun, and amazing girl," adding: "You’re the best daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend, cousin, and niece, and you make all of us so proud every single day."

"You already have the most amazing sense of style and such a creative spirit. Getting to watch you grow into this amazing young lady has been one of the greatest blessings of my life and being your Grandmother is a gift I cherish every single day."

© Kris Jenner Penelope is Kourtney's eldest daughter

Kris concluded: "The world is yours my sweet P, and I love you beyond words!!"

In recent years Kourtney has posted fewer pictures of Penelope as she gets older, although the teen has had her fair share of center stage moments, showing off her fashion sense and close friendship with her cousins.

© Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney sits with daughter Penelope and son Reign on a boat

In 2023 she joined her aunts at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour rocking an all-silver look to match Khloé, Kim and grandma Kris as well as North.

At Christmas in 2024 she revealed a cute new bob haircut as she posed alongside her blended family, showing how quickly and happily she has adapted to the changes in her life in recent years.

© WireImage for Parkwood Khloe, Penelope, Kim, North, Kris, Lauren and Jeff Bezos attend the RENAISSANCE world tour

Mom Kourtney and dad Scott ended their relationship in 2015 after nine years, and in January 2021, it was confirmed that Kourtney was dating musician Travis Barker.

They married in 2022 with three weddings; a Las Vegas ceremony for the two of them, an intimate wedding in Santa Barbara, and a religious wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy in May.

Together they welcomed their son in November 2023 after going through five failed cycles of IVF and three retrievals.