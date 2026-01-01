Goldie Hawn's 'sweetest' blonde grandsons steal the show in unseen family photos from life-changing year

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's grandchildren are growing up fast! Their youngest two, Buddy, four, and Boone, one - the sons of Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner - looked utterly adorable in a series of new family photos posted to mark the end of 2025, shared by their proud mom on Instagram.

While Wyatt and Meredith prefer to keep their sons - who both look like a mini Wyatt with their long blonde hair - out of the spotlight, they featured in several candid snapshots taken in a variety of locations, from the beach to in the mountains.

Watch: Meet Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

Meredith opened up about the family's big life change in the caption, which saw them relocate to Aspen, Colorado following the LA wildfires in January 2025.

The change has been a very positive one, as she explained: "2025- moved to a pocket of heaven in the mountains on the river, deeply enjoying this life season with the sweetest little dudes, so much family time, made some art i feel very proud of, swam in rivers, rode horses, found secret beaches, made some soul friends, actressed ,fell more in love with my husband who rules at being dad. what a gift it is to be."

© Instagram Goldie Hawn's son Wyatt Russell with his mini-me sons Buddy and Boone

Aspen holds a special place in Wyatt's heart, as he has spent a lot of his life there, with his parents still owning a property in the area which they regularly visit with their children and grandchildren. Aspen is also where the famous family spend the holidays.

Goldie's oldest son, Oliver Hudson, recently told HELLO! about their special traditions during a chat on the red carpet. He told us: "We're very traditional in the sense that we read The Night Before Christmas – 'Merry Christmas to all, to all a good night,' – and then we have someone who will dress up as Santa, running behind the trees and in the snow behind the lights, and the kids are losing their minds."

© Instagram Goldie Hawn's daughter-in-law, actress Meredith Hagner, with her sons

Along with Buddy and Boone, Goldie and Kurt are also grandparents to Oliver's three children Wilder, Bodhi and Rio who he shares with wife Erinn Bartlett, and daughter Kate Hudson's kids. She's mom to grown-up son Ryder - who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson - along with son Bingham, who she shares with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani, who she shares with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

© Instagram Goldie Hawn's grandchildren are growing up fast!

Goldie has set an incredible example for her family over the years, with Oliver telling us: "Even in times of tumult or if things aren't going the way that you want them to go, you can find nuggets of joy, and that's what my mom is about. Waking up in the morning is joyful – we have another day to live – and that's how she's lived her life and instead of explaining it to us, she lives it that way and then we as the kids hopefully take that in, take that on, and then pass it on to our children."

© Instagram Wyatt Russell and Meredith Hagner moved to Aspen after the LA fires at the start of 2025

The actress has a very close bond with her daughter-in-law too. To mark Goldie's 70th birthday in November, Meredith paid tribute to her mother-in-law alongside a series of photos taken from over the years.

She wrote: "if you think shes the most beautiful, magical, hilarious brilliant person from her movies- you should see the way she walks through the world. That, and more. Today we celebrate you @goldiehawn!!! Happy Birthday! The brightest light there is. Lucky to get to be in that glow and so are my babies.I treasure you beyond. (Slide 4 i went into labor on christmas after I tried on a @zimmermann mini dress i was gifted and fun fact I couldn't get it off)."