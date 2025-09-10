Skip to main contentSkip to footer
All about Julianne Hough's lookalike sisters and bond with famous brother
The Dancing With the Stars host is the youngest of five siblings. Her older sisters feel 'sadness' that they aren't as successful in Hollywood as her or Derek Hough.

Julianne Hough and sisters Sharee Hough and Marabeth Hough arrives at the Cosmopolitan Magazine's 50th Birthday Celebration© WireImage
Tess Hill
Tess HillNews and Features Writer
2 minutes ago
The 37-year-old Dancing With the Stars host, Julianne Hough, comes from a big family. While many know Julianne's older brother and fellow professional dancer, Derek Hough, 40, they may not know about her other siblings. Julianne is the youngest of five children in a Mormon family. Sharee, 48, Marabeth, 44, and Katherine, 43, didn't end up on stage like their younger siblings, despite dancing, singing, and acting while they were kids. The Footloose actress and her brother found great success while their sisters opted for more traditional lives.

"My oldest sister, she started in the Mormon way, so she got married at 19 and had six kids," Julianne said during an appearance on an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch. "My second sister moved to Nashville to be a country star and my third sister wanted to be an actress."

Derek Hough and Julianne Hough attend the UTA 82nd Annual Golden Globes© UTA via Getty Images
Derek and Julianne's dancing careers started in Utah

As success in the entertainment industry only found Julianne and Derek, the dancer explained the mixture of emotions from her family. "There's no jealousy, but there is a sadness that maybe there wasn't an opportunity for them to experience it," she explained of her sisters. "They're so happy, so, so, so happy. They have great lives, and they love their life. But, we had an opportunity that they didn't have. And it's hard."

Julianne and Derek are a professional duo, dancing together throughout their careers. They performed together on joint live tours and occasionally on Dancing With the Stars. Julianne opened up about their closeness to Amanda, saying: "Derek and I were always so close because we had shared experiences. Whereas, we never wanted to share because we were afraid to hurt someone's feelings, but that just grew us further and further apart. Because we weren't sharing. They didn't feel included."

Here's everything we know about the Hough family.

Sharee Hough

Sharee Hough and her husband© Instagram
Sharee married her husband when she was 19

Like her younger siblings, Sharee is a classically trained ballet dancer. She's married to Mark Selman and is mom to her six children. Professionally, Sharee owns Hough Werks, a fitness company leading people in yoga, dance, and strength. While most of her work is in Salt Lake City, Sharee did perform in 2011's Footloose while she was pregnant with her sister Julianne.

Marabeth Hough

Marabeth Hough and her husband© Instagram
Marabeth and her husband

Marabeth has worked in the entertainment industry as well. In the late '90s, she worked as a stuntwoman in two films before pivoting to focus on reality and other ventures. Marabeth has 25.3k followers on Instagram, calling herself a "singer/songwriter" and "certified holistic health coach." Personally, she has one son, Aidan Poole.

Katherine Hough

Katherine Hough and her children© Instagram
Katherine and her three daughters

Just like Sharee, Katherine starred in Footloose alongside Julianne. But, she does not work in the industry anymore. Katherine is a mom to three "beautiful daughters" and has worked as an esthetician for 22 years. In 2022, Katherine lost her partner Tony to glioblastoma. In a recent Instagram post, she wrote: "This ruthless disease took Tony from us far too soon, and not a day goes by that I don't miss him, his laugh, his humor, his love, his strength." Julianne commented on the post: "Wrapping you in love."

