Emily Andre's pregnancy 'complications' that ruled out baby number 4 with Peter

Peter Andre has opened up about his wife Emily’s pregnancy "complications" with the birth of their third child, Belle.

The Mysterious Girl singer – who raises children Amelia, 11, Theo, eight, and Arabella, one, with NHS doctor Emily, and Junior, 19, and Princess Tiaamii, 17, with ex-wife Katie Price – is known for being a doting dad to his five children, but has confirmed the chances of expanding his family are slim.

During an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, host Giovanna quizzed Peter, 52, about the birth of baby Arabella, prompting him to reveal his family finally felt complete.

"I'd experienced these emotions every time," he said. "And each one, although, was as special as the other, each one was a slightly different emotion. But the last one was a completely different emotion.

"It was that emotion of — we... Not 'reached your goal' is not exactly the right way to say it, but I think... It's a different feeling because it's almost a bittersweet moment. It's beautiful because you've experienced it.

© Instagram Peter and Emily Andre have ruled out having any more children

"How lucky — when I think of people that can't have children, you know, and I'm thinking, I've got to experience it that many times. So that's the first thing. And then I'm thinking, I know we're never going to do this again.

"So I was a mess again, a complete mess... I am very lucky. And sometimes I take things for granted, and I don't realise I do."

The star elaborated further, saying that his wife Emily, 35, secretly suffered a "real complication" when she was expecting Belle, hinting that the delivery was a difficult experience.

© Instagram Arabella recently turned one and the family celebrated in style

"Emily had a real complication with Belle [...] And I don't know if she's ever talked about it, but the complications that happened after were very serious. And so we — you know, it was a very scary time as well. But it also confirmed that it's the last time," he concluded.

Peter and Emily's family life

The close-knit Andre family resides in a beautiful Surrey mansion with their five children, including Peter's eldest teenagers from his first marriage.

© Instagram Emily secrely suffered 'complications' with the arrival of Arabella

The swanky abode features five bedrooms, a cinema room, a playroom, and a large garden with an outdoor bar and hot tub, which is perfect for entertaining.

While Peter is the "fun" parent and Emily tends to be a little stricter, the pair agree on one thing. "One of the things Emily and I are adamant about is no phones at the dinner table," Peter said in 2017.

"That time is when we sit and talk as a family. We talk about anything – it could be about what Millie did at school that day, or what Princess has got coming up, but it's that quality time that is so important to us."

