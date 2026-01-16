Amy Robach and daughters twin in string bikinis during vacation with TJ Holmes

Amy Robach and her daughters looked like twins during their relaxing vacation alongside TJ Holmes.
The journalist shared a carousel online that featured a selfie of herself and her daughters all rocking bikinis together on a yacht, as TJ and his daughter looked over at the horizon.
The couple also posted a cuddly picture of themselves smiling ear-to-ear in matching outfits on the boat, while enjoying a cocktail. They also enjoyed a concert together, as they snapped a quick selfie from the crowd.
She captioned the post: "Last couple of weeks…" Their followers flocked to the comments in support of their recent downtime.
One person wrote: "Love this. Love you and TJ so much always have and always will," another fan added: "You guys are so great! Please keep living y'all's best life, you absolutely deserve it!! On a side note *can't get through work day without listening to the podcast. Love you guy!!" A third follower wrote: "I love that you're living your best life."
The pair confirmed their relationship in the fall of 2022, and they shared the news of their engagement on their joint podcast titled Amy & TJ in October 2025.
They previously exclusively shared with HELLO!: "The only reason people know we're engaged now is that we felt we had to run out and tell people before somebody else did, and that was it."
The duo explained that TJ had proposed four weeks prior to them making the news public. He added: "We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship."
He was surprised that the news came out when they decided to let the world know, being that Amy had been proudly "dangling a ring in everybody's face every chance you could, and nobody said a word."
When the news first broke about the pair being together, it was not public knowledge that the two had both ended their marriages, therefore ABC launched an internal investigation because it was assumed that they were having an affair instead.
The two anchors were let go from GMA3: What You Need to Know in early 2023 after they were suspended in December 2022. Afterwards they began their podcast together.