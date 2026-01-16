Amy Robach and daughters twin in string bikinis during vacation with TJ Holmes

Amy Robach and her daughters looked like twins during their relaxing vacation alongside TJ Holmes.

The journalist shared a carousel online that featured a selfie of herself and her daughters all rocking bikinis together on a yacht, as TJ and his daughter looked over at the horizon.

The couple also posted a cuddly picture of themselves smiling ear-to-ear in matching outfits on the boat, while enjoying a cocktail. They also enjoyed a concert together, as they snapped a quick selfie from the crowd.

© Instagram The family enjoyed some downtime together

She captioned the post: "Last couple of weeks…" Their followers flocked to the comments in support of their recent downtime.

One person wrote: "Love this. Love you and TJ so much always have and always will," another fan added: "You guys are so great! Please keep living y'all's best life, you absolutely deserve it!! On a side note *can't get through work day without listening to the podcast. Love you guy!!" A third follower wrote: "I love that you're living your best life."

The pair confirmed their relationship in the fall of 2022, and they shared the news of their engagement on their joint podcast titled Amy & TJ in October 2025.

© Instagram The two got cozy in one shot

They previously exclusively shared with HELLO!: "The only reason people know we're engaged now is that we felt we had to run out and tell people before somebody else did, and that was it."

The duo explained that TJ had proposed four weeks prior to them making the news public. He added: "We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship."

© Instagram The family took a boat ride

He was surprised that the news came out when they decided to let the world know, being that Amy had been proudly "dangling a ring in everybody's face every chance you could, and nobody said a word."

As for when their wedding will take place, the two are keeping a low profile. TJ revealed: "We are not trying to let everybody in. We're just trying to go about our lives. We don't have plans. We literally are living our lives and happy and quiet and private, and it's been wonderful. So as far as the wedding plans go, you will hear about the wedding plans probably two years after the wedding took place."

© Instagram The pair went to a concert together

When the news first broke about the pair being together, it was not public knowledge that the two had both ended their marriages, therefore ABC launched an internal investigation because it was assumed that they were having an affair instead.

The two anchors were let go from GMA3: What You Need to Know in early 2023 after they were suspended in December 2022. Afterwards they began their podcast together.