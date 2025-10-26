Vanessa Hudgens bares baby bump in a bikini on the beach with pregnant best friend

Vanessa Hudgens can't wait to become a mom once again, announcing back in July that she and husband Cole Tucker were expecting their second child together, a little over a year after welcoming their son, whose name they have not made public. The actress has shared several glimpses into her life as a mom expecting her second child, expressing her excitement for each passing day, and took to Instagram with a new snapshot of her growing bump beside her best friend, the also pregnant Laura New.

Vanessa, 36, and Laura, 31, an Australian actress and dancer best known as a finalist on America's Got Talent, posed for an adorable snapshot on the beach, both baring their bumps in patterned bikinis, Laura opting for an orange string two-piece while Vanessa wore a black frilly two-piece. "Nothing better than being pregnant with your bestie," Vanessa captioned the snap.

Fans inundated the comments section with sweet responses like: "Best mamas and mamas to be," and the simple: "Beautiful!" Laura herself also wrote: "Literally nothing better than bumpin with my bestie! Our journey together has been magical, I cannot believe… I mean I kind of can… that the universe put our bubbas so close together. New besties on the way!" Laura is expecting her first child with husband Richard Hawker.

Speaking with E! News in August, the Spring Breakers star explained just how much her concept of time has changed since becoming a mom. "Balance? I don't know her!" she quipped. "Life is crazy and time is a really precious thing. I am a person of extremes – I'm all in doing one thing or another. So I guess that's balance, if you call extremes balance."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celebrity children we rarely see in photos

She gushed about being a mom teaching her how to "slow down and enjoy the moment" and focusing more so on the present versus constantly worrying about the future. "It's so easy to focus on things in the future. Say, 'I'll be happy when,' or, 'Things will be easier when.' But that's not what's important. What's important is the moment that is in front of you."

© Instagram Vanessa Hudgens and her best friend Laura New showed off their baby bumps wearing bikinis

Separately, she told the publication that one thing she is most excited about when it comes to being a mom? Getting to show her kids all her projects. "I'll show my kids all my work," she sweetly gushed. "That's why I chose things along the way in my career. I wanted to make sure that when I did have kids, there would be something for them to watch at every age."

© Getty Images The actress is expecting her second child, just a year after welcoming her son

Vanessa and MLB shortstop Cole, 29, began dating in 2020. They quietly tied the knot in December 2023 in Tulum, Mexico, becoming parents just a few months after. TMZ was the first to break the news of Vanessa and Cole's first child's arrival, which the mom-to-be called out in an Instagram Story posted shortly after.

© Getty Images Vanessa and her husband Cole Tucker have been married since December 2023

"We're disappointed that our family's privacy was disrespected and exploited during this very special time due to the greed of a long lens camera feeding the media," she penned at the time. "Despite all of that, mom dad and baby are happy and healthy."