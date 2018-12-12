10 Photos | Beauty

Take a trip down memory lane with these beautiful royal pregnancy photographs

All the times royal ladies have lovingly cradled their bumps like Duchess Meghan
When the Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the British Fashion Awards in London, we were all thrilled to see her growing baby bump in that stunning black Givenchy gown. Meghan looked absolutely blooming and radiant as she presented a special award to her wedding dress designer, Clare Waight Keller. Even more adorable, was the sight of the royal tenderly cradling her bump, the first baby she is expecting with her husband Prince Harry.

The moment got us feeling all nostalgic, so just for you, we've put together a gallery of historic royal bump moments. Enjoy!

The Duchess of Cambridge

Wow, remember this? Duchess Kate looked radiant as she put a hand gently on her bump during her third pregnancy with Prince Louis. The royal rarely cradled her tummy in public during her pregnancies so this was a rare snap.

Another special bump moment from the Duchess. Here we see Kate placing a protective hand on top of her stomach when she was expecting Princess Charlotte in 2013.

Princess Mary

Such a happy snap! Danish Crown Princess Mary was spotted lovingly holding her bump during her pregnancy with her twins Vincent and Josephine in September 2010.

Queen Maxima

The Dutch monarch showed off her growing bump way back in 2007 when she attended an exhibition in Holland. Maxima looked so elegant in her black coat dress, just one month before she gave birth to her third child, Princess Ariane.

Princess Anne

Anne looked so chic in this cream caped coat and headscarf when she was expecting her daughter Zara. We love how she placed a loving hand on her bump at the wedding of her sister-in-law. She looks so content.

Autumn Phillips

Here's one very heavily pregnant royal, Autumn Phillips, cradling her bump at the Gatcombe Horse Trials back in 2012. The family looked so sweet together.

Princess Diana

Talk about a blast from the past! Diana seldom touched her bump in public but here we see the late royal gently placing her hand on her tummy, as she chatted to her husband Prince Charles during her pregnancy with Prince William in 1982.

Princess Mette-Marit

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway was photographed holding her bump during a visit to St Petersburg back in 2003 with her husband Crown Prince Haakon. The royal looked so elegant.

Princess Marie

Aw, another lovely bump moment! Princess Marie of Denmark lovingly cradled her neat bump when attended the 60Th Anniversary of the Danish Home Guard in 2009.

