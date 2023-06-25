Royal baby bump spotted at Ascot

The Queen's cousin Tatiana Mountbatten was glowing in the new photo

Tatiana Mountbatten took to Instagram on Sunday to share a gorgeous new photo showcasing her growing baby bump.

In the picture, the mum-to-be looked stunning in a floaty white dress with floral print, white heels and a straw headpiece with a red flower detail.

She kept her makeup light and added an off-white handbag and square sunglasses to her look, captioning the photo: "A little snapshot of Ascot with the bump.

"Huge thank you to @suzannahlondon for helping me to find a dress that fits me and that I feel comfortable in - not easy at the moment! [Flower emojis]. Dress borrowed from @suzannahlondon. Hat borrowed from @juliettemillinery. Bag #gift from @carolinaherrera."

"Looking so beautiful, bump and all," wrote one follower, while a second added: "Beautiful and very impressed you did heels all day," and a third chimed in: "I love your dress!!!"

The blonde beauty, who is a distant cousin of the late Queen as well as being related to Prince Philip through her father, George Mountbatten, is expecting her first child with her husband, Alick Dru, who she married at Winchester Cathedral last year.

She announced the happy news earlier this month on social media, captivating fans with another beautiful photo of her bump. The 33-year-old took to Instagram to reveal her joyous news.

In a series of delightful selfies, she showcased her blossoming figure in a form-fitting jersey dress. Alongside the images, she wrote: "I've been a bit quiet on here for a while... been busy finding my perfect wardrobe and growing a small person."

The announcement was met with a flurry of congratulatory messages from fans, celebrating this new chapter in Lady Tatiana's life.

Last July, she exchanged vows with her entrepreneur beau in a lavish ceremony. The couple's love story took a romantic turn when Alick proposed during a skiing holiday in the Alps.

In a picturesque mountaintop setting in Verbier, Switzerland, he presented Lady Tatiana with a stunning engagement ring.

The news of their engagement delighted not only their followers but also garnered well wishes from her close friend and Prince Harry’s ex, Cressida Bonas, who commented with a simple "Beauties" on the Instagram post.

Tatiana is the eldest child of George Mountbatten, 60, and his first wife Sarah Georgina Walker. While Alick may not come from the same aristocratic background as his fiancée, his family tree is still intertwined with the landed gentry.

The 30-year-old, whose full name is Alexander Bernard Molyneux Dru, is the son of Auberon Alexander Bernard Dru and Catherine Margaret Norden. His father, Bernard, is a descendant of Major Alexander Dru and Gabriel Mary Hermione Herbert, tracing his lineage back to John Vesey, 4th Viscount de Vesci, and Henry Howard Molyneux Herbert, 4th Earl of Carnarvon.

Currently, Bernard and his wife run Bernard Dru Oak Ltd, a company specializing in high-quality oak flooring sourced sustainably from woodlands in the Haddeo Valley.

Alick's educational background includes attending Eton and studying History at Oxford. He embarked on various ventures, including founding the social travel app Tripr and establishing Spires Tutoring.