Call the Midwife! The cast and their real-life children

You might like...
-
The Loose Women ladies showing off their natural beauty
These bare-faced Loose Women beauties don't need even a smidge of makeup...
-
Gemma Atkinson's baby bump evolution! See how her gorgeous bump has grown
Here, we chart the evolution of the mama-to-be's beautiful bump so far…
-
The cutest TV baby daddies: From Jeremy Kyle to Phillip Schofield, Eamonn Holmes and Piers Morgan
From Piers Morgan's six-year-old to Jeremy Kyle's four children, here's your chance to meet the family…
-
This Morning children: from Holly Willoughby's three kids to Phillip Schofield's brood
Here we count every time the This Morning children have stepped out with one of their famous parents…
-
7 fail-safe parenting techniques Victoria Beckham swears by
Here we bring you the parenting tips of the world's most famous duo - will you adopt any of these for your little ones?