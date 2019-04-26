﻿
Baby Gift Guide: the perfect presents for new parents

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby: the location, gender, name and more revealed
With the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal baby looming, we've put together a royally incredible baby gift guide with our top picks for presents that are perfect for new parents. From amazing baby monitors to ecological nappies, we've thought of everything and we are sure that the Duchess of Sussex would be thrilled to receive any of these! Take a look at our suggestions to make a new mother in your life smile...

SnüzPod 3 Bedside Crib

The SnüzPod bedside crib is ideal for newborn to six months, with two new exclusive styles with striking designs that are sure to impress new parents. In celebration of the monochrome trend, the exclusive crib is made in black beech wood and features gold detailing. The crib makes feeding and comforting your baby easier, with no need to leave your bed with the use of the front zip-down wall.

From £199.95, available in independent stores across the UK

Medela Freestyle Double Electric Breast Pump

Breastfeeding can be daunting, but this breast pump not only enables mums to express breastmilk, but its double design has also been proven to express up to 18% more milk compared with single pumping. The LCD screen is also useful for those pesky middle of the night feeds too!

From £329.99, medela.co.uk John Lewis, Boots

READ MORE: Harry and Izzy Judd share honest parenting advice to Prince Harry

Kit and Kin

Want to be an eco-friendly and sustainable parent without breaking the bank? Kit and Kin offer just that, with natural, safe and eco-friendly products including multi-award winning eco nappies. Emma Bunton from the Spice Girls is a co-founder – and if their products are good enough for Baby spice, they are certainly good enough for us!

From £8, kitandkin.com

SweetDreamers limited edition Ewan the Dream Sheep

A peaceful night's sleep is not only important for the whole family, but also for baby's development, and Ewan the sheep helps your baby settle down for a peaceful night of rest. SweetDreamers have ten of these majestic sheep available, with each Ewan having an exclusive golden crown and 'Royal Baby 2019' embroidered tab. As soon as the royal birth is officially announced, the limited edition Ewans, specially made to commemorate the future Prince or Princess, will be going on sale.

sweetdreamers.co.uk

READ MORE: Victoria Beckham announces exciting baby news as brother Christian welcomes first daughter

Bluebell baby monitor

That initial moment when you bring your new bundle of joy home and realise that you are solely in charge of that little human can be daunting. Therefore, it is understandable that many new parents have a huge anxiety about the health and wellbeing of their new born baby. The Bluebell baby monitor helps to ease the initial stress surrounding the safety of your new born baby as it easily attaches to baby's clothes and silently observes baby's breathing, skin temperature, crying, activity level, sleep/awake status and will alert if no breathing or movement is detected.

From £229, bluebell.io

