The most iconic celebrity pregnancy photos of all time

12 glamorous stars who showed off their baby bumps to the world

Duchess of Cornwall gives moving speech at domestic abuse charity reception
Ever since Demi Moore bared her baby bump on the cover of Vanity Fair back in 1991, celebrities have followed suit and showed off their own beautiful pregnant figures, be it in a glamorous photoshoot or on their social media pages. We love looking back at these old pictures which celebrate the female shape at such a special time. From Beyonce and Catherine Zeta-Jones to Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, relive these famous bump snaps with us here…

 

Beyonce

 

Singer Beyonce wowed her fans with a stunning set of photos when she was expecting twins with husband Jay Z. The pictures appeared on the star's website and created quite a stir. We still think this stunning veiled photo with pretty floral backdrop is one of the best pregnancy pictures ever.

Photo: beyonce.com

Demi Moore

 

The original pregnancy model, actress Demi shocked the world when she posed for photographer Annie Leibovitz in Vanity Fair completely naked with just her hands covering her modesty. We still love this iconic photo for its beauty and bravery at a time when baby bumps were kept covered – we salute you, Demi!

Photo: © Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian

 

It was all about the necklace for reality TV star Kourtney when she posed for DU Jour magazine while nine months pregnant with her third child. She said: "These photos are beautiful and I’m happy to share them … I like how raw they are. It’s my body: I’m not trying to impress anybody or be something that I’m not.”

Photo: © Instagram
Eva Longoria

 

Former Desperate Housewives star Eva was so serene on the cover of Iris Magazine back in 2018. At the time she posted on her Instagram page: "So excited to be featured on the @iriscovetbook Summer Issue. Had such an amazing time doing this shoot with my baby boy. Hope y’all enjoy!"

Photo: © Instagram
Serena Williams

 

Tennis champion Serena looked so beautiful in a series of shots by Annie Leibovitz in Vanity Fair back in 2017. The star was expecting her first child with husband Alexis Ohanian and bared all for this fabulous cover.

Photo: © Instagram
Alanis Morissette

 

Singer Alanis posed for this striking image back in 2016 during her pregnancy with her second child. The star looked amazing in the underwater shot – quite how the photographer managed to capture such a cool picture, we have no idea!

 

MORE: Celebrity babies 2020: the pregnant stars giving birth this year

Photo: © Getty Images
Catherine Zeta-Jones

 

Remember this photo? Catherine looked incredible with her blooming bump when she won an Oscar for her role in Chicago in 2003. The actress was radiant in her elegant black gown as she attended Elton John's Oscars party with husband Michael Douglas.

Photo: © Getty Images
America Ferrera

 

Former Ugly Betty actress America was absolutely radiant at the Oscars 2020 in a gorgeous red gown and golden headband. The star, who is expecting her second child with husband Ryan Piers Williams, beamed as she posed for photographers.

Photo: © Getty Images
Ciara

 

Singer Ciara brought all the glamorous to the 2020 Oscars and it this snap just has to be in our list. The R&B star, who is expecting her third child with her husband Russell Wilson, showed how to dress one's bump in style in this amazing shimmering sheer number.

 

MORE: 6 clever parenting techniques Catherine Zeta-Jones uses with her children

Photo: © Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez

 

Aw, how cute was JLo and her blooming baby bump in this snap? The photo was taken back in 2008 when the singer attended a UNICEF reception in New York. Still such a sweet picture.

Photo: © Getty Images
Kate Moss

 

One of the few photos that exist of supermodel Kate Moss during her pregnancy with daughter Lila. The star looked fabulous in a vibrant mini-dress while on holiday in St Tropez in 2002.

Photo: © Instagram
Kylie Jenner

 

Model Kylie shared this photo of her gorgeous baby bump with her Instagram followers in October 2019. She wrote: "I have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favourites. baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life.. I actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. Women really are amazing."

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

