Ever since Demi Moore bared her baby bump on the cover of Vanity Fair back in 1991, celebrities have followed suit and showed off their own beautiful pregnant figures, be it in a glamorous photoshoot or on their social media pages. We love looking back at these old pictures which celebrate the female shape at such a special time. From Beyonce and Catherine Zeta-Jones to Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, relive these famous bump snaps with us here…
Beyonce
Singer Beyonce wowed her fans with a stunning set of photos when she was expecting twins with husband Jay Z. The pictures appeared on the star's website and created quite a stir. We still think this stunning veiled photo with pretty floral backdrop is one of the best pregnancy pictures ever.
Photo: beyonce.com