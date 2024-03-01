Bargain Hunt's Natasha Raskin Sharp shares cutest sleeping photo of 'wise' baby Jean

Antiques Road Trip host Natasha Raskin Sharp is positively glowing in a new photo shared with her Instagram fans.

The new mum, who welcomed her first child Jean in January with her TV producer husband Joe Sharp, posted a snap of herself enjoying a cuddle with her baby girl and her fans think the star looks radiant.

Natasha, 37, wrote: "This little chicken thinks you should join me on @bbcradioscot at 10 pm, via @bbcsounds. Wise beyond her weeks!"

© Instagram Natasha Raskin Sharp with her daughter Jean

In the picture, we see a very peaceful-looking Natasha dressed in a rust-orange cardigan with her brunette locks tied back, her fringe framing her face and her cheeks a rosy red.

Sweet Jean is having a doze on mum's chest and Natasha has added a fun chicken emoji over her daughter's face to keep her identity hidden.

A week earlier, Natasha shared another picture of little Jean napping on her mum.

With her finger held to her mouth as a 'quiet' sign, the TV host wrote: "DON’T tell Jean but I’ll be heading to @bbcradioscot for my weekly radio show at 10pm."

Natasha seems to be doing an amazing job combining motherhood with work; with sleep deprivation and all those endless nappy changes, we know it's not easy.

Natasha Raskin Sharp with her baby in a sling

Natasha announced the arrival of her first child in January, sharing a photo of her newborn's tiny hand wrapped around her mum's fingers.

"What a way to start the year: the last few days have been nothing short of immense," she penned, before confirming that she would be taking a break from work.

"Handing over my @BBCRadioScot duties to the excellent Ravi Sagoo for a short spell with lots of new @BBCBargainHunt & @AntiqueRoadTrip (filmed when baby was a mere bump) on the horizon," she wrote, adding: "Enjoy!"

© @natasharaskinsharp/Instagram Natasha Raskin Sharp's newborn baby Jean

The new mum returned to her radio job at the beginning of February and during her first show back revealed her baby's gender.

After introducing the show, she told listeners: "I should say that I needed those five weeks off to prepare for and adjust to my new life as a mum. Joe and I have welcomed a little baby into the world and she's just the best.

"She already has a favourite song, little Jean Sharp is a David Bowie fan," she added, before playing Bowie's song The Jean Genie.