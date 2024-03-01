Bargain Hunt's Natasha Raskin Sharp shares cutest sleeping photo of 'wise' baby Jean

Antiques Road Trip host Natasha Raskin Sharp is positively glowing in a new photo shared with her Instagram fans.
The new mum, who welcomed her first child Jean in January with her TV producer husband Joe Sharp, posted a snap of herself enjoying a cuddle with her baby girl and her fans think the star looks radiant.
Natasha, 37, wrote: "This little chicken thinks you should join me on @bbcradioscot at 10 pm, via @bbcsounds. Wise beyond her weeks!"
In the picture, we see a very peaceful-looking Natasha dressed in a rust-orange cardigan with her brunette locks tied back, her fringe framing her face and her cheeks a rosy red.
Sweet Jean is having a doze on mum's chest and Natasha has added a fun chicken emoji over her daughter's face to keep her identity hidden.
A week earlier, Natasha shared another picture of little Jean napping on her mum.
With her finger held to her mouth as a 'quiet' sign, the TV host wrote: "DON’T tell Jean but I’ll be heading to @bbcradioscot for my weekly radio show at 10pm."
Natasha seems to be doing an amazing job combining motherhood with work; with sleep deprivation and all those endless nappy changes, we know it's not easy.
Natasha announced the arrival of her first child in January, sharing a photo of her newborn's tiny hand wrapped around her mum's fingers.
"What a way to start the year: the last few days have been nothing short of immense," she penned, before confirming that she would be taking a break from work.
"Handing over my @BBCRadioScot duties to the excellent Ravi Sagoo for a short spell with lots of new @BBCBargainHunt & @AntiqueRoadTrip (filmed when baby was a mere bump) on the horizon," she wrote, adding: "Enjoy!"
The new mum returned to her radio job at the beginning of February and during her first show back revealed her baby's gender.
After introducing the show, she told listeners: "I should say that I needed those five weeks off to prepare for and adjust to my new life as a mum. Joe and I have welcomed a little baby into the world and she's just the best.
"She already has a favourite song, little Jean Sharp is a David Bowie fan," she added, before playing Bowie's song The Jean Genie.