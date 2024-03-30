Strictly's Janette Manrara shares adorable video alongside lookalike daughter as they mark joyous moment

Janette Manrara is undoubtedly a doting mother to her baby daughter, Lyra, and the star recently revealed how her baby daughter had been struggling to sleep recently.

As you can see in the video below, the former Strictly professional had joined her baby girl in her playpen and she gently held her in her arms as she spoke about Lyra's sleeping pattern. The star positioned her camera in front of Lyra, who was climbing all over her mother's shoulders and had a pacifier in.

"Guess who had a better sleep?" Janette asked her fans. "We slept last night, didn't we?! We did!" However, the dancer may have gotten a little overexcited for her young girl, as she then joked: "Oh gosh, she's giving me the squinty eye everybody."

Janette then continued: "She's in a much better mood today, yay. Happy Saturday," before showering her baby girl with kisses. "We'll be here cuddling, yay!"

© Instagram Janette updated fans on how Lyra was sleeping

Janette has been open about her daughter's struggles to sleep through the night and earlier in the month she candidly shared: "Hi everybody. Update: we slept! We slept! It worked. The late dream feed – didn't wake her up or take her out of the crib at night. Didn't feed her at night, didn't change her diaper at night."

The Morning Live presenter continued: "She [Lyra] woke up at four in the morning, then she woke up a little bit at five in the morning, but then I put her pacifier back in her mouth, cuddled her again and let her go back to sleep in her crib. She did so well and now she's having a nap – and now I know…not longer than an hour.

© Instagram Janette and Lyra have a close bond

"Yeah, so she got to sleep. I don't look like it because I think I was just kind of on standby. Deep sleep doesn't exist after becoming a mother, that's for sure. Thanks so much for the advice, everybody, it worked."

The mum-of-one has the closest bond with her young girl and recently shared how she considers the tot to be her "bestie".

© Instagram The dancer shares frequent insights into her life as a parent

Lyra had joined her mum on a trip to the shops and in the caption, Janette gushed: "My shopping bestie for life." Nailing casual chic, Janette, 40, posed in a shearling jacket, ripped jeans and statement sunglasses. Meanwhile, her mini-me daughter looked simply adorable in a beige knitted jumper and a matching hat.

Janette shares her young daughter with husband Aljaz Skorjanec and speaking exclusively to HELLO!, the Slovenian born dancer said: "Every single day is a pinch-yourself moment.

© Instagram Janette shares her daughter with husband Aljaz Skorjanec

"Of course, it's very demanding, but the beautiful moments make all the sleepless nights worth it, like when I see her happy and smiling and I'm looking at her with such excitement and anticipation to see what she's going to do next."

