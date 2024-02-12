Adorable first photos of Bargain Hunt star Natasha Raskin Sharp's newborn baby girl

Antiques Road Tripstar Natasha Raskin Sharpwelcomed her first child, a daughter named Jean, in January, and looks to be thoroughly enjoying life as a new mum.
The Scottish TV presenter, 37, shares baby Jean with her husbandJoe Sharp, who is a producer on Antiques Road Trip. The couple met back in 2013 and married in a small ceremony held in Scotland in 2016.
Natasha, who is also known for her roles on Flog It! and Bargain Hunt, has shared a few sweet photos of her newborn daughter with her Instagram fans. Take a look at the pictures below…
Natasha's baby bump
Here is Natasha back in December 2023 and we can see a secret baby bump! Viewers didn't know about the star's baby girl until she announced her arrival in January.
Natasha posted: "Today’s #BBCBargainHunt is all about #BluePeter…our young (pre-teen!) teams were absolutely brilliant, as were Blue Peter presenters Joel and Abbey, so do tune in at 12:15pm on BBC One if you can."
The big announcement
We all got such a surprise when Natasha shared this sweet photo on 18 January.
She wrote: "What a way to start the year - the last few days have been nothing short of immense.