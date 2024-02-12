Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bargain Hunt star Natasha Raskin Sharp's newborn baby girl: see rare adorable photos
Adorable first photos of Bargain Hunt star Natasha Raskin Sharp's newborn baby girl

New mum Natasha is known for her roles on Bargain Hunt and Antique Road Trip

Natasha Raskin Sharp on Bargain Hunt
Sophie Hamilton
Sophie HamiltonParenting Editor
Antiques Road Trip star Natasha Raskin Sharp welcomed her first child, a daughter named Jean, in January, and looks to be thoroughly enjoying life as a new mum.

The Scottish TV presenter, 37, shares baby Jean with her husband Joe Sharp, who is a producer on Antiques Road Trip. The couple met back in 2013 and married in a small ceremony held in Scotland in 2016. 

Natasha, who is also known for her roles on Flog It! and Bargain Hunt, has shared a few sweet photos of her newborn daughter with her Instagram fans. Take a look at the pictures below…

Natasha's baby bump

Natasha Raskin Sharp

Here is Natasha back in December 2023 and we can see a secret baby bump! Viewers didn't know about the star's baby girl until she announced her arrival in January.

Natasha posted: "Today’s #BBCBargainHunt is all about #BluePeter…our young (pre-teen!) teams were absolutely brilliant, as were Blue Peter presenters Joel and Abbey, so do tune in at 12:15pm on BBC One if you can."

 

The big announcement

Natasha Raskin Sharp's newborn baby Jean© @natasharaskinsharp/Instagram

We all got such a surprise when Natasha shared this sweet photo on 18 January.

She wrote: "What a way to start the year - the last few days have been nothing short of immense.

"I’ll be handing over my Thursday night @bbcradioscot duties to the excellent @ravisagoogram for a short spell - thanks, Ravi."

Newborn joy

Natasha Raskin Sharp with her baby girl, Jean© @natasharaskinsharp/Instagram

What a special snap of Joe and Natasha enjoying their baby girl.

The new mum said: "The look of love…is not on tonight’s @bbcradioscot playlist, but I’m very much looking forward to going back on-air at 10pm. Join me then (or catch up later) via @bbcsounds.

Mummy multitasking

Natasha Raskin Sharp with her baby in a sling

Natasha was super impressive working with baby Jean in a sling in this photo.

She wrote: "Finishing off my notes for tonight’s show on @bbcradioscot - baby sling is a game changer! On air from 10pm via @bbcsounds. Join me, wherever you are."

