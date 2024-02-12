Adorable first photos of Bargain Hunt star Natasha Raskin Sharp's newborn baby girl

Antiques Road Trip star Natasha Raskin Sharp welcomed her first child, a daughter named Jean, in January, and looks to be thoroughly enjoying life as a new mum.

The Scottish TV presenter, 37, shares baby Jean with her husband Joe Sharp, who is a producer on Antiques Road Trip. The couple met back in 2013 and married in a small ceremony held in Scotland in 2016.

Natasha, who is also known for her roles on Flog It! and Bargain Hunt, has shared a few sweet photos of her newborn daughter with her Instagram fans. Take a look at the pictures below…

Natasha's baby bump Here is Natasha back in December 2023 and we can see a secret baby bump! Viewers didn't know about the star's baby girl until she announced her arrival in January. Natasha posted: "Today’s #BBCBargainHun t is all about #BluePeter…our young (pre-teen!) teams were absolutely brilliant, as were Blue Peter presenters Joel and Abbey, so do tune in at 12:15pm on BBC One if you can."

The big announcement © @natasharaskinsharp/Instagram We all got such a surprise when Natasha shared this sweet photo on 18 January. She wrote: "What a way to start the year - the last few days have been nothing short of immense. "I’ll be handing over my Thursday night @bbcradioscot duties to the excellent @ravisagoogram for a short spell - thanks, Ravi."

Newborn joy © @natasharaskinsharp/Instagram What a special snap of Joe and Natasha enjoying their baby girl. The new mum said: "The look of love…is not on tonight’s @bbcradioscot playlist, but I’m very much looking forward to going back on-air at 10pm. Join me then (or catch up later) via @bbcsounds.