11 times royal parents doted on their children: from Kate Middleton to Prince Harry

king-felipe
Photo: © Getty Images
1/11

Despite the fact that they're in the public eye, many royal parents often share sweet moments with their children during royal engagements and appearances, delighting fans with a glimpse inside their home life. From Princess Diana to Prince Harry and Sarah Ferguson, we take a look at some of the times the royal family have doted on their children. Grab a tissue and prepare for cuteness overload…

King Felipe VI of Spain 

To celebrate Queen Letizia's 40th birthday, the Spanish royal family shared this sweet photo. And Felipe looked like he was having plenty of fun playing with his daughter in their garden - look at those grins!

kate-charlotte
Photo: © Getty Images
2/11

Kate Middleton

Even when the Duchess of Cambridge is unaware of the cameras, she can't help but shower her children with love. While attending a charity polo match in 2018, Kate was pictured playing with a cheeky Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

harry-meghan-archie
Photo: © Getty Images
3/11

Prince Harry

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tour of southern Africa marked their first official visit as a family of three - and Prince Harry couldn't keep his eyes off his son! As the royal couple met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu in 2019, Harry could be seen looking fondly at Archie as he sat in Meghan's lap.

sarah-eugenie
Photo: © Getty Images
4/11

Duchess of York

How adorable is the young Princess Eugenie in this snap from 2000? Sarah, Duchess of York enjoyed a sweet moment with her daughter at a horse show, with Eugenie even holding her mother's head close. No, you're crying…

 

crown-princess-mary
Photo: © Getty Images
5/11

Crown Princess Mary

Prince Christian's Christening in 2006 was a very memorable moment for the family, so it comes as no surprise that Crown Princess Mary took in every detail of her son's face.

william-george
Photo: © Getty Images
6/11

Prince William

The look of love on Prince George's face as he cuddles up to dad Prince William is so adorable! The little boy appeared to be shy as he attended a children's party for military families during the royal tour of Canada in 2016, so perhaps his father is giving him a few words of encouragement and a big hug to help.

queen-letizia
7/11

Queen Letizia

Have you ever seen a more supportive parent than Queen Letizia? As her daughter Princess Sofia prepared to start school in 2010, the royal gave her a big kiss at the school gates, just like any mother would as they marked the huge milestone.

diana-harry
Photo: © Getty Images
8/11

Princess Diana

The late Princess of Wales regularly delighted fans with sweet photos of her enjoying time with her sons, but this snap of her snuggling up to Prince Harry during a holiday in 1987 has got to be one of the cutest!

 

william-kate-louis
Photo: © Getty Images
9/11

Prince William and Kate Middleton

William and Kate have three children, but the royal couple is equally besotted with them all. Pictured in 2018 outside St Mary's Hospital shortly after the birth of Prince Louis, the doting dad couldn't wipe the smile off his face as he looked lovingly at his wife and newborn son. 

letizia-felipe-daughters
Photo: © Getty Images
10/11

Queen Letizia and King Felipe

Pictured as a family of four during the summer holidays in 2009, the doting parents each gazed fondly at their two girls. His Majesty can even be seen gently stroking his daughter's face - so sweet!

crown-princess-victoria
11/11

Crown Princess Victoria 

The Swedish royal was meant to be celebrating her 35th birthday in 2012, but she couldn't resist sneaking in a kiss with Princess Estelle. We don't blame her!

