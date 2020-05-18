11 times royal parents doted on their children: from Kate Middleton to Prince Harry

Despite the fact that they're in the public eye, many royal parents often share sweet moments with their children during royal engagements and appearances, delighting fans with a glimpse inside their home life. From Princess Diana to Prince Harry and Sarah Ferguson, we take a look at some of the times the royal family have doted on their children. Grab a tissue and prepare for cuteness overload…
King Felipe VI of Spain
To celebrate Queen Letizia's 40th birthday, the Spanish royal family shared this sweet photo. And Felipe looked like he was having plenty of fun playing with his daughter in their garden - look at those grins!