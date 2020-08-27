Losing one's baby teeth is a milestone every child goes through, typically starting from age six up until 12 years. Photos of kids minus their teeth are treasured by doting parents the world over - and we loved digging out these old snaps of royals with cute tooth gaps.
From Prince Harry's 'double gap' top Zara Tindall missing one front tooth and sisters Beatrice and Eugenie with oodles of gaps between them, these photos are totally adorable. The Duchess of Cambridge's son Prince George gave everyone a view of his sweet bottom gap at Trooping the Colour too!
Reminisce with these sweet royal pictures below…
Princess Eugenie
Aw! A young Eugenie is totally adorable with three teeth missing in this picture from 1998. Looking all cute in her pink ballet cardigan, the Princess was pictured at A Christmas Extravaganza at the Drury Lane Theatre in London.
