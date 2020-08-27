﻿
Mind the royal gap! When Prince George, Princess Beatrice and Co lost their baby teeth

Sweet childhood photos from the royal family

Losing one's baby teeth is a milestone every child goes through, typically starting from age six up until 12 years. Photos of kids minus their teeth are treasured by doting parents the world over - and we loved digging out these old snaps of royals with cute tooth gaps.

 

From Prince Harry's 'double gap' top Zara Tindall missing one front tooth and sisters Beatrice and Eugenie with oodles of gaps between them, these photos are totally adorable. The Duchess of Cambridge's son Prince George gave everyone a view of his sweet bottom gap at Trooping the Colour too!

 

Reminisce with these sweet royal pictures below…

 

Princess Eugenie

Aw! A young Eugenie is totally adorable with three teeth missing in this picture from 1998. Looking all cute in her pink ballet cardigan, the Princess was pictured at A Christmas Extravaganza at the Drury Lane Theatre in London.

Prince George

The eldest child of Prince William and Duchess Catherine looks super cute with his gappy bottom teeth in June 2019. George was watching a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour with his parents.

Zara Tindall

An adorable gappy grin from a young Zara back in May 1988 at the Windsor Horse Trials. Who remembers that 80s hairband trend?

Prince Harry

Isn't this just the cutest? Prince Harry with a huge double gap while sledging in Austria in 1992. The young royal was on holiday with his older brother and mother, the late Princess Diana, at the time.

Princess Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson's firstborn Beatrice is missing four teeth in this sweet photo from 1996. The snap was taken during a family skiing holiday to Verbier in Switzerland.

Prince William

We just love this snap of Prince William with four teeth missing and one growing through! The son of Prince Charles was watching a polo match in 1990 when he showed off his gappy smile to photographers.

Princess Anne

Here's a very young Princess Anne showing off her pretty smile with a few cute gaps. The charming photo was taken at Windsor Castle in 1958.

