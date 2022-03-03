﻿
10 brilliant celebrity kids' costumes from World Book Day 2022

Whose outfit do you think is the cutest?

It's that time of year again, World Book Day! Children all around the UK have donned the costumes of their favourite book characters for a day at school with their pals – parents, you all deserve a cuppa and slice of cake for your efforts.

Some of our favourite celebrity mums have shared their children's book day outfits on their social media and we've loved scrolling through all the cute snaps this morning.

Take a look at 10 of the best celebrity kid World Book Day costumes…

 

Amanda Holden's daughter Hollie

Heart Radio host Amanda shared this fun photo of her youngest daughter Hollie, 10, dressed up as a pirate on her Instagram Stories, writing: "Happy world book day from #HRH."

Rochelle Humes' daughters Alaia and Valentina

Oh, we love this! Rochelle and Marvin Humes' daughters dressed up as Mirabel from the movie Encanto – we just adore their matching costumes.

Helen Flanagan's children Matilda and Delilah

Coronation Street star Helen shared this sweet snap of her children Matilda, six, and Delilah, three, who she shares with her fiancé, footballer Scott Sinclair.

She wrote: "World book day 2022. Dorothy and Toto and The Highway Rat."

Her son, Charlie, ten months, was dressed as Toto the dog (not pictured here).

Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia

Actress Gemma and her Strictly dancer fiancé Gorka Marquez's two-year-old daughter Mia was too cute in her little Elsa costume.

Gemma posted: "I know Frozen isn’t technically a book, but we couldn’t break that to Elsa’s biggest fan! Happy world book day!"

Rebecca Adlington's daughter Summer

We're sure that Olympic swimming champion Rebecca Adlington's daughter Summer is one of many Hermione Grangers in UK schools today. She looks fabulous.

Vogue Williams' daughter Gigi

Ok, yep, our World Book day winner goes to the impossibly cute Gigi, who nailed it as The Tiger who Came for Tea. Those cheeks!

Vogue Williams' son Theodore

Vogue and husband Spencer Matthews' son Theodore made an impressive wolf for World Book Day. Grrrrrrrr!

Kimberley Walsh's son Bobby

Hats off to Girls Aloud's Kimberley Walsh! The singer made life easy for herself with her son Bobby's request…

The star posted on Instagram: "Bobby… 'I just wanna wear pyjamas for World Book Day' Me… 'If you can find me a book with a boy wearing PJs, it's a deal'. Job done #worldbookday #mumgoals."

Christine McGuinness' children Leo, Penelope and Felicity

Paddy McGuinness' wife Christine shared the most heartwarming post alongside a photo of her three children dressed up for World Book day.

She said: "My heart just smiled. This morning I have a very happy ‘Jessie’ from toy story, a beautiful ‘Snow white’ and fabulous ‘Super Mario’ for #WorldBookDay. ⠀

"I remember when my children would never dress up because the costumes were too itchy, (I still have to put soft layers underneath) but they wouldn’t even touch the fabric! And just seeing other children wearing costumes would totally confuse and upset them. Now they understand, we prepare and they enjoy World book day."

Kate Ferdinand's son Cree

Just how cute does Kate and Rio Ferdinand's one-year-old son Cree look in his mini Woody costume with big sister Tia?! We're obsessed.

Kate wrote: "You’ve got a friend in me [heart emoji]… World Book Day."

