Kate Middleton recalls fond childhood memories as she shares favourite reads for World Book Day

The Duchess of Cornwall has teamed up with her step-daughter-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, to mark World Book Day 2022.

Camilla, 74, has launched a brand new website for her online book club, The Reading Room, with a special set of children's book recommendations from Kate, 40, and the royal mum-of-three has recalled fond memories from her childhood.

One of Kate's choices is Stig of the Dump by Clive King, inspired by her love of being amongst nature. "As a child I loved spending time outdoors, making dens, digging, discovering and making things out of odds and ends," the Duchess revealed. "Whether this was why my father recommended this book to me or whether this book inspired my imagination, I can't remember, but I have never forgotten this brilliant book and the values it teaches."

The Duchess has also included The Owl Who Was Afraid of The Dark by Jill Tomlinson – a book that she recently read on CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

"I loved this book as a little girl and listening to my own children reading it has brought back so many wonderful memories," Kate shared. "A comforting story to help children face their fears and grow in confidence with the help of others."

Another favourite of the Cambridges is Charlotte's Web by E.B. White, no doubt a choice inspired by her daughter, with Kate revealing: "An all-time classic and loved in our house for obvious reasons. This is a charming story about friendship, loyalty and love."

The Duchess of Cambridge has also recommended The Katie Morag Series by Mairi Hedderwick, of which she says: "Fun stories for children of all ages and a great book for older children to read to younger siblings. These books are filled with captivating and beautiful illustrations to accompany the text so there's lots to talk about!"

And finally, Kate also chose Feelings by Libby Walden, of which she says: "This little book is a wonderful way to help children understand and recognise their feelings and emotions, and brings to life the importance of empathy."

Following the success of her lockdown reading list in 2020, Camilla launched The Duchess of Cornwall's Reading Room on Instagram in January 2021, where she shares her recommendations, topics to discuss, as well as interviews with authors.

Meanwhile, Kate is a passionate advocate of Early Childhood Development and launched the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in June 2021 to drive awareness and action on the extraordinary impact of the early years, to change lives, improve mental wellbeing and transform society for future generations.

