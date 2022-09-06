How to get soft, shiny hair this season: Discover this celebrity hairdresser's best kept secret In partnership with Kérastase

Known for her glossy, glamorous brunette waves, actress, author and model Emily Ratajkowski always wows on the red carpet. As the face of luxury haircare brand Kérastase she counts on the salon-quality products to deliver stunning results.

Offering a collection of cult shampoos, conditioners, serums and treatments loved by hairdressers and consumers alike, Kérastase formulas have been honed in a lab to address a wide range of concerns, from split ends to dryness, lack of volume and colour vibrancy.

Among the brand’s bestsellers is the multipurpose Elixir Ultime L’Original Hair Oil, a leave-in oil loved for its ability to transform dull and damaged locks into healthy-looking, swoosh-worthy hair with over 9,000 5* reviews* online*.

Containing a nourishing blend of camellia, marula and argan oils, the product can be used as a primer, finisher or refresher, sealing split ends and smoothing the hair fibres for a sleek finish and adding a range of lasting benefits.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Original Hair Oil 100ml, £40, Look Fantastic

The lightweight leave-in treatment melts into strands to instantly refine and revive shine. Choose your favourite way to apply (or use all three):

*As a primer – use one to three pumps on dry hair as a pre-shampoo treatment or on damp hair after washing, then style however you wish

*As a finisher – apply one pump to styled hair to finish the look and add gloss

*As a refresher – apply one pump at any time for an extra boost of shine and fragrance

With its signature luxurious scent of violet leaf, freesia and mandarin undercut by lush woody notes, using Elixir Ultime also makes for an act of mood-boosting self-care. It promises up to 6x shinier hair**, with up to 96 hours of frizz control and up to 230 degrees of heat protection; ideal if you’re a fan of blow drying, tonging, straightening or curling your hair.

The oil is available in both 100ml (RRP £40) and a travel-friendly, handbag-sized 30ml (RRP £20.90), so you don’t have to be without it on holidays or weekends away.

Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'Original Hair Oil 30ml, £20.90, Look Fantastic

Professional hair stylist Nicky Lazou uses the product on all of her clients. She tells HELLO! why it’s a mainstay in her kit: “The Elixir Ultime Hair Oil is a must-have product for any hair type. Its unique formula and versatility mean it can be wrapped into any part of your routine, whether used as a pre-shampoo treatment, on wet hair for heat protection and manageability, or on dry hair to give a flawless-looking finish.

“You'll soon see why this product has long been a cult classic for hair stylists as it can be used on a daily basis to keep your hair feeling soft and adding camera-ready shine. Prepare to feel like you've just left the salon as you create looks your hairdresser would be proud of!"

As the brand’s number-one selling hair oil, it has garnered over 9000 5* reviews online. Among them, one user comments “The hydration and anti-frizz effect lasted a lot longer than brands the same price; I’d buy a perfume if I could find one with the same smell. Loved it and ordered my second bottle”, while another reviewer states “It smells divine and really does give a lovely shine on my hair. I use it to tame frizz after curling or straightening and it makes it look effortless without leaving a greasy residue”.

HELLO!’s Beauty Director Charlotte Jolly agrees: "A heat protection product that doesn’t weigh down my hair – and smells like a fine fragrance! It softens and smooths my lengths and I use an extra pump to patch up split ends, too."

So whether you’ve been basking in the sunshine, swimming in chlorine or saltwater this summer or you’re looking to bolster your hair’s defence against the cold winter months, it’s an ideal time to add some TLC into your styling routine. Try this hero product and fall back in love with your locks today – red carpets await!

