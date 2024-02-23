I tried Shark's viral 5-in-1 Flexstyle Air Styler – this is what I really thought

Since air stylers became a trend a few years ago, I have spent hours watching videos of TikTokkers perfecting their bouncy blow-outs with their hot brushes and air curlers, so I was keen to try out Shark's viral Flexstyle tool for myself.

I've recently been giving my hair a much-needed break from extensions, and with my natural hair being quite fine and limp, I often struggle to style it. The straight look is usually my go-to, but giving my hair a rest from extensions also means trying to give it a break from heat, which is where the Shark Flexstyle comes in.

© Sophie Bates The 5-in-1 Shark Flexstyle with a Storage Box

Preventing heat damage is a priority for most people no matter what their hair type is, particularly if you wash and style your hair most days. The gadget's feature that initially caught my attention is that it uses a direct flow of air to dry and style, stopping the heat from making direct contact with the hair and therefore causing minimal damage.

My first impression of the Flexstyle was how much I loved the appearance. All of the attachments look so sleek and the stone colourway is gorgeous, although it also comes in black and a limited edition teal shade.

I received my styler with the optional storage box, and it's ideal for keeping all of the attachments in one place. Straight off the bat, I was seriously impressed by the unique rotating function. The tool sits at a right angle while you blow dry your hair, rotating with the touch of a button to sit upright to attach your curler, oval brush, and other heads.

Not only is the wand so satisfying to rotate (think the hair styler version of a flip phone), but I love the idea of having all of my hair tools in one place for travelling. Because if I'm going on a week-long holiday, you can bet that I'll be packing my hair dryer, hair straighteners and curling wand.

Another great feature is that you can customise your Flexstyle set, choosing the attachments according to your hair type. The Build Your Own option gives shoppers the freedom to choose four of the following attachments: Auto-Wrap Curlers 32mm, Auto-Wrap Curlers 24mm, Styling Concentrator, Diffuser, Paddle Brush, Wide Tooth Comb, Oval Brush and Round Hair Brush.

© Sophie Bates The Flexstyle rotates to become a hair dryer

Pros and cons of the Shark Flexstyle Pros Causes minimal damage

Suitable for all hair types

Great for travelling

Cool touch areas on each attachment to prevent burning Cons The base of the tool is quite large

The tool is quite loud when switched on, so I probably won't be using it late at night

As all of the styling heads are recommended to be used when you're hair is 80%-90% dry, the first attachment I used was the styling concentrator. The hair-drying function can be used with the styling concentrator, the diffuser (for curly hair), or without any attachment at all. As the tool is slightly smaller than the average hair dryer, I expected it to be less powerful, but I was wrong. It's in fact probably one of the most powerful and fast-drying hair dryers I've used.

© Sophie Bates My hair after using the oval brush attachment

I'm a total beginner when it comes to air styling. I've never really used air tools or hot brushes, so I knew that getting used to the technique would be the biggest challenge. What I did find really useful though is that the hair tool comes with a tutorial book which guides on the best temperature and air setting to use, as well as tips on how to use each attachment.

I used the oval brush for a blow-out look, and while it will take me some practice to perfect the method, I was really happy with how my hair turned out. It looked far more voluminous than usual, and I love how it gave a slight wave to frame the face. After using the oval brush I still had some flyaways, so I switched to the paddle brush to smooth my roots out which worked perfectly.

© Sophie Bates The auto-wrap curlers attachment

The Flexstyle comes with two auto-wrap curlers, one for each side of the hair. I had a stylist show me how to use the curling attachment whilst trying it out on my hair, and I couldn't have been happier with the results. I loved the bouncy appearance of the loose waves, and while my fine hair doesn't tend to hold a curl very well, the style lasted over 24 hours before dropping.

© Sophie Bates My goal is to practice using the air curler so I can get the same results as the professional hair stylers

A tip that I was given for ensuring your style holds for longer is to use hair product beforehand. I had the Colour Wow Dream Coat used on my hair before styling, and not only did it keep the look in place, but it seemed to fight off any frizz.

I don't have curly or coily hair so I haven't used the diffuser, but it's worth noting that the unique petal shape is completely unique, while the extending tongs make it easier for styling both long and short hair.

© Sophie Bates The diffuser attaches when the Flexstyle is in dryer mode

Now, the price. Retailing at £299.99 / $279, the tool is not exactly cheap. However, the Flexstyle is significantly cheaper than its competitors, and with a hair dryer, straightener, curler, and more all rolled into one – I would say that it's definitely worth the investment if you style your hair regularly and want to keep your heat damage to a minimum, as well as limiting the number of tools you have to pack when you travel.

My verdict on the Shark Flexstyle

I will definitely be swapping out my other hair tools for the Flexstyle from now on. I can't wait to use it more to perfect the styles, and I love how seamlessly it switches from dryer to styler. I'm most of all looking forward to seeing the impact that less heat damage has on my hair – as 2024 is all about the hair glow-up!