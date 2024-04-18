Just FYI, here's how to shop TYPEBEA - Rita Ora's new haircare line that encourages hair growth

Rita Ora is a busy lady. We've got pop star Rita, we've got Primark collaborating Rita, and now we have girlboss haircare entrepreneur Rita. That's right, in case you didn't know, the 33-year-old global superstar just dropped her brand new haircare range TYPEBEA, made up of four products that each work to improve hair growth while minimising hair loss – and the products look seriously impressive.

As someone who regularly bleaches my hair, I'm always on the hunt for ways to keep my hair looking healthy and improve its length, whether it's a viral hair serum or a new shampoo for hair loss.

© Sophie Bates The TYPEBEA range is available to shop at Sephora

Rita created the TYPEBEA alongside haircare expert Anna Lahey, the founder behind the popular skin and hair supplement brand Vida Glow. The range is currently made up of four hero products; a shampoo, a conditioner, a hair mask, and an overnight scalp serum.

The inspiration behind the brand came from Lahey's struggle to find a solution for her extreme hair loss, while Rita experienced damage from colouring, heating, and over-styling. The pair were keen to find a solution for the haircare problems that were affecting their confidence, with products that are inclusive for all hair types and free from sulphates, silicones, and parabens.

Rita Ora collaborated with haircare expert Anna Lahey to create the TYPEBEA range

Rita revealed: "I really wanted to create a range and a product that finally feels like we're prioritising our hair in our everyday life."

As someone whose main hair goal is to improve growth, particularly around my hairline, I'm particularly excited to see the results from the Overnight Boosting Peptide Serum, £43. The scalp serum works to stimulate growth with its non-sticky formula that works while you sleep. The serum is suitable for all hair types, strengthening the hair follicles from the root.

The Hydra-Gloss Hair Mask, £26, is described as a hydrating treatment that "strengthens, lengthens and moisturises" to give a healthy shine. As a multi-tasking formula, the mask works to prevent ends from splitting, while the argan oil, avocado oil and shea butter nourish the hair throughout.

The Strength + Length Shampoo and Conditioner is made with plant-based keratin to smooth hair and restore split ends caused by heat damage, while the shampoo exfoliates the scalp and removes built-up.

Rita took to Instagram to announce the news earlier this month. "I’m so excited to finally announce a huge passion of mine, @TYPEBEA, high-performance haircare for all hair types that I’ve created with @anna.lahey."

"The relationship we have with our hair is so personal. For me it’s a huge part of my identity, creativity, and confidence. Throughout my career, I’ve had nearly every hair colour and style. My hair has been bleached, I’ve had extensions, I’ve cut it short. But now I can say my hair is the healthiest it’s ever been. I can’t wait to share this with you!"