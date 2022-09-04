Carol Vorderman rocks natural curves in ultra-glamarous post-treatment photos The star has never looked better

Carol Vorderman looked incredible as she showed off her natural curves after enjoying a lymphatic drainage massage on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, the This Morning host, 61, was a vision as she shared a selection of photos including a number of fabulous mirror selfies donning a white towel and matching white headband.

Captioning the post, the Countdown star penned: "Oooh had a lovely facial this week. A lymphatic drainage massage. Just lovely.... @londoncryo.

"Tried to do some mirror selfies...not sure I succeeded.....looking all hoity toity and posh in one of them. Lols. As if. I couldn't be that if I actually tried. Once a commoner...always a…Happy weekend xx."

The star looked incredible

In the photos, the mother-of-two also rocked a stunning sportswear set comprised of a skin-tight beige top as well as a pair of figure-hugging grey leopard-print leggings.

The star remained ultra-chic for the fabulous treatment, donning fabulous false lashes and shimmery eye shadow, and appeared fresher than ever after undergoing her massage.

Friends and fans flocked to comment on the stunning update. One wrote: "I think that one shot of you after having your facial looks very Audrey Hepburn regal - if you don’t want to be hoity-toity royal."

Carol had a lymphatic drainage massage

A second added: "Staggeringly gorgeous as always." A third penned: "OH WOW CAROL." A fourth added: "Look amazing carol."

Carol has recently revealed she dropped over a dress size after undergoing Jason Vale's Juicemaster retreat in Portugal.

Since the retreat the star has dropped a dress size

During her 18 days away she updated her fans daily on her routine and shared several posts of her enjoying the gym alongside BBC presenter Alex Scott, who also flew out for the experience.

At the retreat, guests drink four juices daily rather than eating solid meals, while taking part in yoga, fitness, meditation, games and walks. The retreat is designed to change the way attendees feel, both mentally and physically.

