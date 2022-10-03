Menopause in the workplace: HFM's Editor shares her tried and tested advice In partnership with Clarins

Whether you’re an employee, manager or younger colleague, it could benefit all of us to learn some helpful tips to support those experiencing the menopause whilst at work. With an estimated 900,000 women having quit their jobs in the UK due to menopausal symptoms, and a further 25% having considered leaving work following negative experiences, HELLO! believes it’s High Time we changed the narrative.

We’ve been calling on employers to support their staff going through the menopause by signing our Menopause Workplace Pledge. And, as arming ourselves with knowledge is key, together with Clarins we’ve been speaking to celebrity friends, doctors and experts who’ve shared their advice to help navigate this new stage of life.

Jill Wanless, Editor of HELLO! Fashion, is adept at helming her team and running a bestselling monthly glossy magazine whilst managing her perimenopausal symptoms at work. Here, she shares her helpful advice with readers:

TIP ONE “Speak to your manager or HR department, explain how you’re feeling and ask for support. You’ll have good days and bad, but a well-informed manager will hopefully cut you some slack. It can feel like a taboo subject, but menopause is a completely natural process and we shouldn’t be embarrassed of it.”

Take our poll:

TIP TWO “Be prepared. If I have an important meeting I’ll make a list of points I need to get across. If my brain feels foggy, I can follow my notes. If I have a trend talk in front of readers or an on-camera appearance, I’ll combat nerves by taking a couple of calming herbal supplements which really help.”

TIP THREE “Lay off the coffee. Too much caffeine makes your heart and mind race, and can increase sweating.”

TIP FOUR “I always carry a change of top, deodorant wipes and cooling face spray in case I overheat at work. And try to avoid wearing anything too tight or constrictive and stick to natural fibres like cotton to keep you cool.”

Your skin can undergo many changes as you approach perimenopause and menopause, and you may notice symptoms you’ve never experienced before, from dryness and dehydration to adult acne and hyperpigmentation. Creating an effective skincare and makeup routine can be instantly empowering, helping you feel more confident to face the day in a professional environment.

RELATED: How to tweak your makeup routine for the menopause

Following pioneering research into the effects of hormonal changes on skin, Clarins has reformulated its bestselling Super Restorative line of Day and Night Creams to directly address the visible symptoms of the menopause.

The new formulas combine organic harungana extract, proven to be as effective as retinol in boosting the production of elastin and collagen to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles; and organic gorse extract, grown in France and recognised for its ability to restore skin tone and fight slackening. The range also features a Remodelling Serum and a Treatment Essence to complete your routine.

Super Restorative Day Cream for All Skin Types, £77, Clarins

The light yet multitasking day cream will instantly brighten and smooth the complexion, providing a hydrating base for your makeup.

MORE: How to deal with menopause: 5 empowering lifestyle tips

For foundation, opt for a light to medium coverage liquid formula that can be built up in layers. Clarins' Everlasting Youth Fluid is available in 24 shades and comes enriched with plant extracts to conceal age spots and imperfections with extracts of chicory to boost luminosity and radiance.

Everlasting Youth Fluid, £36, Clarins

Frame your features with a flattering soft bronze or taupe eyeshadow, and a swipe of lip oil in a subtle translucent shade to keep lips moisturised.

Ombre 4-Colour Eyeshadow Palette, £36, Clarins

Lip Comfort Oil, £20, Clarins

TIP FIVE “Lastly – give yourself a break. The menopause is not a weakness or something to be ashamed of. Own it!”

Don’t feel guilty about using some annual leave to treat yourself to a massage or beauty treatment. You can enjoy a complimentary 15-minute Clarins facial from their menu of Express Skin Services with their newest treatment tailored for the menopause. The Youth Booster is a deeply replenishing facial to recharge and revitalise the skin using the Super Restorative range. Book online or in person at your nearest Clarins counter.

Request a free sample of Clarins Super Restorative Day and Night Creams here, while stocks last. Shop the entire Super Restorative range plus flattering makeup to enhance your natural beauty here.