Kim Kardashian has revealed her favourite fake tan and you can buy it in Boots

When you think of Kim Kardashian, you instantly conjure up an image of her tanned, golden-toned complexion. The 40-year-old is Armenian so has a bit of a head-start in that department, but you may be surprised to know that reality TV star enhances her complexion with self-tan and once revealed her favourites. One of her most-reached for formulas tends to be St Tropez – and once revealed on her app that she was a fan of the Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse which retails at £33, available at Boots. Luckily for us, it's currently on sale for £22! Kim explained at the time: "I love a good summer tan, but the sun can be so damaging to your skin. I always wear SPF to protect my skin, but I also like to use self-tanners as safe alternative to tanning outside."

Kim revealed what self-tan she uses

The self-tan is vegan friendly and works with your skin tone – it also continues to develop after the colour has been washed off – which means your bed sheets won't get discoloured. The tan starts to show within an hour and the longer you leave it long, the more intense the shade becomes depending on how tanned you want to be.

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Advanced Bronzing Mousse, £22, Boots

This isn't the first time Kim has confessed her love for a glow. Around the same time, Kim revealed she often opts for a spray tan. She said: "No matter what time of year it is, I always love a good spray tan. After so many years of having them done, I picked up an unusual trick that makes all the difference. I always ask if I can have the part in my hair sprayed, as well as my body! I normally have a centre part, so if it’s not sprayed, it becomes obvious and appears really pale."

That's right, Kim has her scalp spray-tanned. Wow.

