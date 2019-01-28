Victoria Beckham just revealed her favourite fake tan Golden glow all year round? Yes please

It would seem that there's no such thing as an off-day for Victoria Beckham. It's universally known that she never has so much as a hair out of place no matter what city she's strutting through. But, it's also known that she's a beauty junkie and, just like us all, she loves using products that helps her to look her best. Now, she has revealed exactly which fake tan gives her that year-round glow and we're running out to the shops to stock up.

Posting on Instagram stories, the mum-of-four revealed that her go-to fake tan is by The Organic Pharmacy and it's available in the UK to buy. Uploading a photograph of the bottle in her bathroom, she simple wrote: "Really liking this @theorganicpharmacy self tan for my body, not to be used on the face ladies xxx".

Suitable for sensitive skin and lightweight in consistency, the tan is actually made from ingredients derived from Sugar Beet and, as the brand gives away, is made using organic ingredients. Containing shea butter, it promises to leave the skin soft and, most impressively, gives you a natural-looking tan in just three hours. Retailing at £38, it's not the cheapest product on the shelf but if it delivers everything it says, it's totally worth it. That, and the fact it's Victoria Beckham-approved.

If you follow VB on Instagram, you'll know that she's actually brilliant at divulging her go-to products for the likes of you and I to copy. In recent months she's revealed the collagen liquid drink she swears by for travelling and the makeup bag she loves that you can buy at Waitrose for just £1.99 (yes, seriously).

