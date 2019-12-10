Lisa Faulkner swears by these three beauty products to achieve flawless skin

Whether she's cooking up a storm in the kitchen or walking down the aisle to John Torode on their wedding day, Lisa Faulkner never fails to amaze us with her flawless skin. It's safe to say she never needs to hide any blemishes or dark circles under her eyes! But not all of us are as blessed with our skin, so we were thrilled when she took to her Instagram stories recently to spill some of her beauty secrets.

In a video, she looks fresh-faced with wet hair and no makeup, and several products can be seen on the bathroom shelf in front of her. She credits wellness and skin expert Marie Reynolds London for her complexion, writing on the video: "Thank you so much Marie for completely changing my skin!!"

The 47-year-old told her 208,000 Instagram followers: "My skin is feeling really good and I am only doing this because I want to share the love." Talking through some of the products, she continued: "Marie Reynolds Restore mask I use all the time and it is lasting forever - I've hardly used any of it, there's loads in there." And it's available to buy online for £68.

Winter can be a difficult time to keep your skin looking and feeling its best due to the drastic changes in temperature between indoors and outdoors. Lisa acknowledged this in the video, describing the £37.99 Skin Quencher as "a game-changer." Very high praise! "This Skin Quencher is incredible. My skin now, with all the central heating and everything, got really, really dry and it's so lovely," she said.

The final item on her list of go-to products is Anoint, which costs £24.99 and is described on the website as "a specific blend of base oils that are abundant in essential fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins including Vitamins A, C & E to condition and support the skins integrity." The former Eastenders actress said: "Anoint is another lovely oil that I use at night, sort of just as a night cream."

She concluded by telling fans: "My skin, I know it's a bit red today, but it feels so good." So if you want to replicate Lisa's dewy complexion, it's worth investing the £130.

