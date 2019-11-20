Victoria Beckham finally gets her hands on something very exciting The moisturiser is available to buy online for £92

Victoria Beckham fans rejoice! The time has finally arrived for the first of her skincare products to hit the shelves. And this means that we can be one step closer to replicating the former Spice Girls star's glowing skin. The new Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer was developed in partnership with world-renowned stem cell researcher Professor Augustinus Bader, who described it as a "game-changer in the concept of skincare products". High praise indeed!

Gushing to her 27.2 million Instagram followers about her exciting news, she shared a video of herself and Co-Founder and CEO of Victoria Beckham Beauty Sarah Creal discussing her previous skincare problems, how eight-year-old daughter Harper helped fix her skin and why she loved working with Professor Augustinus.

According to the star, Augustinus' cream has long been a favourite skincare product in the Beckham household after she was first introduced to it in Australia. "What I love about working with him is that I become quite obsessed with his creams, as is David, we both use them all the time," she said of Augustinus. "You genuinely do see a difference in your skin."

The mother-of-four has been open about her skin issues, and she revealed in the video that giving birth to Harper was actually a huge turning point. She said: "I struggled in the past. When I was younger I had horrific acne...I was bullied for it and I was so, so, so self-conscious. In fact, my skin was always quite problematic until I had Harper."

It was these issues that made her more conscious about the quality of skincare products, which is why she emphasised that her new product contains clean ingredients. "It's made me very cautious about what I put on my skin. Though I don't have acne anymore I don't want to do anything that's going to aggravate my skin," she said.

Without getting too technical, Victoria's moisturiser is a concoction of optical powders, micro algae extract, black tea ferment and TFC8. The latter is technology which speeds up the body’s own renewal processes that Augustinus engineered after 30 years of research. On the website, it is said to "support cell turnover, reduce pore size, and increase radiance, all whilst leaving your skin instantly glowing, hydrated and primed for what’s next." It is available to buy online for £92. As Victoria rightly said in the video, who doesn't want a natural glow?

