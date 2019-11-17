Victoria Beckham's skincare product is dropping this week - and it has scientific backing We'll put the date in our diaries...

How incredible is Victoria Beckham's complexion? It's a thought that crosses our mind every time we see a photo of the former Spice Girls star. And lucky for us, she has now released a moisturiser that may help us achieve the same glowing skin she is known for.

Announcing the news to her 27.2 million Instagram followers, she wrote: "I am so excited to finally announce my collaboration with Professor @augustinusbader. I have been working on this for a long long time and it has been a dream to develop, with Augustinus, a priming moisturizer that works to improve the health of my skin and gives that fresh, natural glow that I love. Launching this Tuesday 19th November @victoriabeckhambeauty." So only two days to wait until we can get our hands on it!

Victoria announced the news on Instagram

Speaking to The Sunday Times, Victoria said she was returning to the Morning Aura product that she launched as part of her first beauty collection with Estée Lauder in 2016, which was such a huge hit that it sold out very quickly. Described as part moisturiser, part brightening primer, the illuminating product is said to be infused with micro-pearls to help create a glowing makeup base. The popular moisturiser is now back, and it's new and improved with the help of expert in stem cell research, Augustinus!

READ: Victoria Beckham reveals her ultimate party dress for Christmas

After spending 30 years researching skin regeneration for burn victims, he came up with his iconic product 'The Cream', which is believed to be a favourite among a number of celebrities, including Victoria Beckham, Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid. The £205 cream, which comes in a sleek blue and gold bottle, stimulates the skin’s natural renewal process to reduce the signs of ageing and environmental damage. So with science backing Victoria's new Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, which will cost £92, this can only mean great things.

She showed off her glowing skin

"It was an honor to collaborate with Victoria for her first Skin launch. I'm excited to share some of our skincare benefits in this product. It's the first product of its kind to care for your skin cells while also preparing your skin for makeup application," Augustinus wrote on his Instagram page.

MORE: Royals & celebs rocking winter's red shoe trend: Duchess Meghan, Victoria Beckham & Co