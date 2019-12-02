7 Botox questions a cosmetic doctor always gets asked

You might recognise Dr Tijion Esho from his slot on This Morning, or you might have seen his work on various celebrities on Instagram, or you might have seen his name in lights on the 'top global 100 practitioners list 2019'. Ultimately, Dr Esho is the name to know in cosmetics, with clinics in London, Dubai and Newcastle - with a new state-of-the-art luxury clinic in Wimbledon opening at the beginning of December. We've reached out to the cosmetic doctor to fill in the blanks surrounding botox - we ask him for the questions he gets asked every single day...

Dr Esho on This Morning talking about cosmetic procedures

1. What is Botox?

"Botox is actually a trade name for a form Botulinum toxin, specifically botulinum toxin type A. This is a a neurotoxin that temporarily paralyses muscles when injected by blocked them messages from our nerves to our muscles. With muscle now the overlying skin on the surface it allows to relax and remodel causing the skin to appear smoother and fine lines and wrinkles to fade and disappear."

2. Where can I have Botox?

The most common use is cosmetically to smooth wrinkles and prevent new ones from forming on the face. The aim is always is using small amounts of Botox to create a fresher look. The muscles and structures of the face are linked, so you have to consider how they move together in order to create a natural look.

"Botox has further cosmetic abilities on the face! It can be used to raise the eyebrow, the lip and the tip of the nose. It is also used for the treatment of a gummy smile and to slim the jawline by treating masseter hypertrophy [a condition where the jawline muscles are enlarged]

"Elsewhere in the body Botox has many other uses within medicine such as treating excessive sweating, known as hyperhydrosis, by blocking the nerves that control the sweat glands and many, many more medical conditions. It is effective in treating squints, unstable bladders and vocal chord spasms. Recently, Botox was also approved to treat chronic migraines too.

3. Does Botox hurt?

No. Botox is generally pain-free especially when a small fine microneedle is used. The whole procedure only takes a few minutes and, in most cases, the areas injected won’t be noticeable so you can carry on your normal day without anyone suspecting a thing!

4. What are the risks of Botox?

"No medical or aesthetic procedure is without risks but can be safe when you seek treatment from a fully qualified medical professional such as a doctor, nurse or dentist. Some risks are purely due to the needle such as bleeding, bruising and infection. Other risks involve adverse effects on the surrounding muscles, for example, a droopy eyelid when Botox is injected into the forehead affecting the nerve supplying the upper eyelid. The complication wears away with the Botox leaving no permanent damage.

"There also could be long term consequences with overuse of Botox. Using to often and repeatedly can result in excessive thinning and weakening of the muscles involved. Therefore, it's important to wait until the toxin has worn off before having more injected. The key here again is to seek out a skilled and experienced medical professional who will treat you accordingly."

5. How long does it take to see the results of Botox?

"Botulinum toxin starts to work 3-5 days after treatment, with the full effect peaking at 2-3 weeks post-treatment. The results last around four to six months depending on age, amount used and the area injected."

6. How much does Botox cost?

"The cost depends on a few factors. This include where you have the Botulinum toxin injected, The experience of the injector and the region your clinic is located. The prices can vary dramatically from starting from £180 for one area. Cheap prices and special offers shouldn't be the deciding factor when considering where to go. Your decision should be based on finding a qualified medical professional with correct medical experience.

"Unfortunately, in the UK, non-surgical aesthetics like Botox and fillers are unregulated, meaning that anyone, including you, could inject it with no legal consequences"

7. If I stop using Botox will I look worse?

No, this is a myth. If you stop using Botox you will over time revert back to having the lines and wrinkles you had prior to treatment but because now you have seen yourself smooth and wrinkle-free you will notice the comparison more and can look more negatively on your old look prior to the treatment."

