Lisa Faulkner took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that she'd paid a visit to Marie Reynolds' luxury skincare clinic, where she enjoyed one of her go-to treatments, the signature Master Lift. Alongside a snap of her bright, dewy skin, the celebrity chef wrote: "Just had #masterlidt @mariereynolds_london my skin feels amazing. Honestly the best in the business."

The Master Lift treatment was created by Marie and softens lines and wrinkles, while also evening out skin tones and regenerating cells by stimulating fibroblasts with microneedling.

This isn't the first time that Lisa has shared glowing reviews of Marie's skincare products on social media. In December, the former EastEnders star shared a photo of the Marie Reynolds items that line her bathroom shelf, writing: "Thank you so much Marie for completely changing my skin!"

The 47-year-old told her Instagram followers: "My skin is feeling really good and I am only doing this because I want to share the love." Talking through some of the products, she continued: "Marie Reynolds Restore mask I use all the time and it is lasting forever - I've hardly used any of it, there's loads in there." And it's available to buy online for £68.

Lisa also shared with fans the item that saves her dry, winter skin, describing the £37.99 Skin Quencher as "a game-changer". Very high praise! "This Skin Quencher is incredible. My skin now, with all the central heating and everything, got really, really dry and it's so lovely," she said.

The final item on her list of go-to products is Anoint, which costs £24.99 and is described on the website as "a specific blend of base oils that are abundant in essential fatty acids, antioxidants and vitamins including Vitamins A, C & E to condition and support the skins integrity".

