Holly Willoughby revealed the £16 product that soothes her puffy eyes

We’ve always wondered how Holly Willoughby manages to look so perky on This Morning, and while we’ve no doubt that some of the reason is good genes, she just revealed that she has a helping hand in the form of her favourite beauty product; Liz Earle’s Soothing Eye Lotion.

During a beauty section on the show, the presenter revealed: "I put it on two cotton wool pads and then I just hold them on my eyes for about 30 seconds.

"I feel like it just takes down that redness and that puffiness."

the product is still available to shop

Soothing Eye Lotion, Liz Earle

The product promises to cool, brighten and de-puff eyes thanks to its blend of cornflower, witch hazel, eyebright and aloe vera. Plus those who have sensitive skin needn’t worry; it’s perfect for all skin types.

Of course, it’s not the time the 38-year-old praised Liz Earle. Speaking to Red magazine recently, she revealed that the beauty mogul gave her the best advice for radiant skin - and it's milk! She shared: "I got told quite a weird trick by Liz Earle once. She came on This Morning and she made a milk bath for Mother's Day... she got told that old-school dried milk powder (like your nan used to bring on holiday to put in your tea) and dried rose petals covered in lots of rose and lavender essential oils, and mixed in with milk powder."

She added: "Then you just take a scoop and put it in your bath to make a milky bath - it’s so soft! And it would make a really nice gift. Which I haven't done yet, but I like to keep little jam jars, just in case I ever do."

Well, if it’s good enough for Holly…!

