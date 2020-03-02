Ashley Roberts reveals the luxurious facial she uses to achieve her flawless skin

Ashley Roberts delights her fans with her fashion choices on a daily basis, particularly with her cool work style for Heart Radio. While she regularly tags the brands she wears on social media, allowing fans to copy her looks, she has not revealed how she achieves her flawless complexion - that is, until now!

Ashley enjoyed a facial from skin expert Debbie Thomas

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the Pussycat Doll singer walked her followers through a beauty treatment she received from skin expert Debbie Thomas, who founded Knightsbridge-based skincare clinic D.Thomas Clinic. A series of videos shows the 38-year-old dressed down in a black and white T-shirt with her blonde hair pulled up in a high bun, perfect for a relaxing self-care day. Debbie revealed she started by using the Medik8 White Balance peel, explaining: "It's just a really light peel. All we want to do is really freshen up the skin and give it a bit of a glow."

The three-step facial included a collagen-stimulating laser

After massaging the product into her forehead, she continued by using a laser across her face and neck while Ashley protected her eyes using grey glasses. "This is the collagen-stimulating laser and it's pushing hyaluronic acid into your skin really deep so you get loads of hydration," Debbie explained, and Ashley commented, "It's toasty this one." Finally, the three-step facial was finished off with a moisturising mask which, with its pale blue colour, the former Strictly star joked was a "Smurf mask."

MORE: 10 sustainable beauty brands you need to get on board with for 2020

Ashley described the blue mask as a 'Smurf mask'

After it was complete, Ashley showed off her beautiful makeup-free face and said: "Now that I've got my relaxed facial done the skin is glowing. Thank you, Debbie!" Based on the videos, it appears the star opted for a treatment similar to the clinic's CryoFacial with Byonik, which costs £195 for 45 minutes.

Just last week, the star revealed another method she uses to keep her skin refreshed and moisturised. Posing in a Superfood Avocado Clay Mask from 7th Heaven Beauty, she said: "Absolutely in love with this ahhhmazing new mask from @ilove7thheaven – super happy to be working with a beauty brand that is completely CRUELTY FREE and offers lots of vegan-friendly options!" The brand explained the mask, which is made with over 95% naturally derived ingredients, helps removes surface blackheads and built-up impurities within pores.

RELATED: Ashley Roberts just made this classic Marks and Spencer suit look SO cool