Ashley Roberts just made this classic Marks and Spencer suit look SO cool Ashley's Heart Radio work wardrobe is the dream!

Ashley Roberts never fails to amaze us with her workwear looks! The Pussycat Doll headed out for her shift at Heart Radio on Tuesday, looking lovely in yet another Marks & Spencer trouser suit – this time a classic checked number, which she teamed with a camel jumper and white trainers. On closer look at her Instagram Stories, we reckon it's the brand's 'Checked Single Breasted Blazer' and the matching trousers, which come in at £59 and £35 respectively.

Ashley wore a Marks & Spencer suit to work on Tuesday

Ashley loves to wear her trouser suits with laidback basics and trainers. After the show, she was spotted wearing a chic lilac coat on top, carrying a Saint Laurent handbag and sporting her favourite oval-shaped sunglasses.

Checked Single Breasted Blazer, £59, Marks & Spencer

The star seems to be loving Marks & Spencer lately, since she's been rocking the British basics on the regular – just like a number of other famous faces including Holly Willoughby, Christine Lampard and Alex Jones. For the Valentine's Day show at Heart Radio, Ashley chose another suit from M&S – a double-breasted pink two piece that proved ultra-popular with Instagram fans.

Mia Slim Checked Ankle Grazer Trousers, £35, Marks & Spencer

In fact, it seems that Ashley loves co-ords in particular from the high-street staple, since she wore another matching set from Per Una back in December.

Ashley looked incredible on the BRITs red carpet

Though she loves to look laidback at her day job, Ashley was out to turn heads on the BRITS red carpet earlier in February. In another two-piece, Ashley showed off her toned abs in a sparkling crop top and skirt, made by couture designer Celia Kritharioti. Wow!

